6 recruits join local fire department after completing 10-week training
IDAHO FALLS — The newest firefighters with the Idaho Falls Fire Department are set to begin their first shifts after going through the recruit academy. Six recruits went through 10 weeks of rigorous training to fill the six vacancies left from retirements and other circumstances. Culminating both classroom and hands-on instruction were drills with live fire at the Department’s training grounds in the days before Friday’s graduation ceremony.www.eastidahonews.com