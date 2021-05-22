newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Idaho Falls, ID

6 recruits join local fire department after completing 10-week training

By Eric Grossarth, EastIdahoNews.com
eastidahonews.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIDAHO FALLS — The newest firefighters with the Idaho Falls Fire Department are set to begin their first shifts after going through the recruit academy. Six recruits went through 10 weeks of rigorous training to fill the six vacancies left from retirements and other circumstances. Culminating both classroom and hands-on instruction were drills with live fire at the Department’s training grounds in the days before Friday’s graduation ceremony.

www.eastidahonews.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Idaho Falls, ID
City
Rigby, ID
State
California State
State
Nevada State
State
Idaho State
Blackfoot, ID
Government
State
Vermont State
Local
Idaho Crime & Safety
City
Blackfoot, ID
Blackfoot, ID
Education
Local
Idaho Government
Blackfoot, ID
Crime & Safety
Local
Idaho Education
Idaho Falls, ID
Government
City
Ammon, ID
State
Montana State
City
Pocatello, ID
Idaho Falls, ID
Education
Idaho Falls, ID
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wildland Fire#Volunteer Fire Department#Online Training#Professional Training#Leadership Training#Volunteer Firefighters#Teacher Training#Iffd#Emt#The National Park Service#The Ammon Fire Department#The University Of Vermont#Sacred Heart University#Eastidahonews Com#Central Fire District#Rigorous Training#Department Leadership#Senior Firefighters#Probationary Firefighters#Drills
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Education
News Break
Politics
Related
Idaho Falls, IDidahoednews.org

Idaho Falls makes masks optional

Students and staff in the Idaho Falls School District are no longer required to wear masks. Trustees voted Monday to nix the district’s COVID-19 operation plan, which included a mask mandate during the pandemic. The change goes into effect immediately, though students can still wear masks if they choose to,...
Idaho Falls, IDeastidahonews.com

Idaho Falls School District 91 removes mask mandate

IDAHO FALLS — Masks will now be optional in Idaho Falls School District 91. During a special board meeting Monday, trustees voted to abandon its COVID-19 Operational Plan, which included a mask mandate for staff and students. The decision comes at a time when mask mandates are being rescinded across...
boisestatepublicradio.org

A Look At Idaho's Low Long-Term Mental Health Capacity For Kids

Idaho has one of the highest instances of childhood trauma in the U.S. In fact, research shows that children in only five other states have higher rates of trauma. If a child needs long term care to help them heal from their trauma, many — up to 120 per year — need to be sent to out of state facilities to get the help they need.
Idaho Stateeastidahonews.com

SUV crashes into storefront in Idaho Falls

IDAHO FALLS — An SUV drove into an Idaho Falls business on Park Avenue Sunday afternoon. Police reports show at around 2 p.m., a vehicle left the roadway, hit a streetlight, drove over the pavement and crashed into the entrance of Pandora’s Baubles & Beads at 440 Park Avenue, according to Idaho Falls Police spokeswoman Jessica Clements.
Idaho Falls, IDeastidahonews.com

Idaho Falls Fire Chief graduates from executive program

The following is a news release from the Idaho Falls Fire Department. The Idaho Falls Fire Department is proud to announce that one of the department’s chief fire officers recently graduated from the four-year Executive Fire Officer Program. Paul Radford, who was also recently promoted to deputy chief of administration, attended a remote graduation ceremony earlier this week.
Idaho Stateidaho.gov

Trail users are encouraged to safely enjoy and share Idaho’s trails with wildlife

Spring and summer bring many opportunities for Idahoans and visitors to explore Idaho’s trails which open up access to many backcountry destinations. When trekking up a trail just outside of town or deep into Idaho’s mountains everyone should be aware of their surroundings that they share with many species of wildlife. While most wildlife encounters are welcomed and create lasting memories, inadvertent or surprise encounters can put both people, their pets and wildlife in a potential conflict situation.
Idaho Falls, IDKPVI Newschannel 6

Local hospital now has a designated treatment Center

Idaho Falls Community Hospital now has a designated treatment center. The center will focus on patients dealing with trauma, heart attacks and strokes. The designations are part of Idaho’s time sensitive emergency system, which was created to help address the top three preventable causes of death. A team at Idaho...
Idaho StateIdaho State Journal

Idaho won't disclose vaccination rates in long-term care facilities

In late March, Matt Johnson's company took out a newspaper advertisement. "Not every retirement community in our area can say that nearly 100% of their staff and residents chose to be vaccinated, but Lincoln Court can." Then, a leading assisted living facility regulator praised him for doing what seemed impossible.
Idaho Statekmvt

Fit and Well Idaho: The importance of wearing a helmet

The Idaho Department of Health and Welfare says recovered cases are calculated as any person who has not died 30 days after their symptoms started. On Thursday the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention eased mask-wearing guidance for fully vaccinated people. Missing Tiger Found in Texas. Updated: May. 15, 2021...
Idaho Statekidnewsradio.com

Injury crash on I-15 north of Pocatello

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – Idaho State Police investigated an injury-crash southbound Interstate 15 near milepost 83, north of Pocatello Sunday around 3:06 p.m. According to ISP, 23-year-old Audra Faulkner of Blackfoot was driving southbound in a 2017 Jeep Renegade, and 66-year-old Maryann Butler of Linwood, Pennsylvania, with passenger Pedro Olmo, 66, of Livingston, Montana, was also driving southbound in a 2020 Toyota Highlander.
Idaho StateLynchburg News and Advance

44 Idaho police officers disciplined for misconduct in 2020

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — In 2020, 44 Idaho police officers had their law enforcement certifications revoked because of misconduct, law enforcement records show. One was a sheriff who raped a minor, the Idaho Statesman reported based on records provided by Idaho Peace Officer Standards and Training. Another was an officer who stole money from clients of his business.
Idaho StatePosted by
KIDO Talk Radio

Crush The Curve Idaho To Hold Teen Vaccine Clinics

It's been A YEAR and of course you don't need reminded of that. What fell through that you weren't expecting? A wedding or a concert? Maybe you weren't able to gather with your family or for some, say farewell to a loved one properly in the form of a funeral gathering. All sorts of disruption was caused by the global pandemic that we continue to navigate however with light at the end of the tunnel, we're turning to vaccines and the important of getting vaccinated.
Idaho StatePosted by
Idaho News 6

The price of Idaho’s vaccine hesitancy

The state recently turned down 75% of its weekly COVID-19 vaccine allotment because of crashing demand — and it already owned one of the lowest vaccination rates in the country. Just over one-third of Idahoans have started the vaccination process despite widespread availability.
Idaho Stateboisedev.com

Inside Idaho: Why is Lucky Peak… lucky?

You may have lived here your whole life or you may have just moved here, but do you know why things are the way they are in Idaho?. This new series takes a look ‘Inside Idaho’ and finds the answers to questions about the people, places, and things that make Idaho, Idaho.