Kent, WA

Here are the candidates who have filed to run for Kent Mayor, Judge, City Council & School Board in 2021

Posted by 
I Love Kent
I Love Kent
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1sAICT_0a8Ak9Ka00

The filing deadline for local elections was Friday, May 21, 2021, and the field for Kent Mayor, City Council, Judges and School Board in the Aug. 3 Primary Election has been set.

Candidates have until 4:30 p.m. on Monday, May 24, 2021 to withdraw from the Primary race.

The top two vote-getters for each position will move on to the General Election on Tuesday, Nov. 2 (NOTE: positions with just two candidates will not be on the primary ballot).

Here’s the lineup:

City of Kent, Mayor:

City of Kent, Council Position No. 2:

City of Kent, Council Position No. 4:

City of Kent, Council Position No. 6:

City of Kent, Municipal Court Judge Position No. 1:

City of Kent, Municipal Court Judge Position No. 2:

Kent School District No. 415, Director District No. 1:

Kent School District No. 415, Director District No. 4:

  • Willie Middleton, Sr.
