Here are the candidates who have filed to run for Kent Mayor, Judge, City Council & School Board in 2021
The filing deadline for local elections was Friday, May 21, 2021, and the field for Kent Mayor, City Council, Judges and School Board in the Aug. 3 Primary Election has been set.
Candidates have until 4:30 p.m. on Monday, May 24, 2021 to withdraw from the Primary race.
The top two vote-getters for each position will move on to the General Election on Tuesday, Nov. 2 (NOTE: positions with just two candidates will not be on the primary ballot).
Here’s the lineup:
City of Kent, Mayor:
City of Kent, Council Position No. 2:
City of Kent, Council Position No. 4:
City of Kent, Council Position No. 6:
City of Kent, Municipal Court Judge Position No. 1:
City of Kent, Municipal Court Judge Position No. 2:
Kent School District No. 415, Director District No. 1:
- Daisy Gill Withdrawn
Kent School District No. 415, Director District No. 4:
- Willie Middleton, Sr.