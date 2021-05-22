Slippedisc daily comfort zone (38): When Luxembourg stole the Eurovision

Closing the door and entering the room, with its pistachio-green silk-covered walls, we finally exhaled. Above us, a ceiling ringed with delicately worked 18th-century plaster flowers, cameos of Greek philosophers crowning the corners. Walls clad in richly carved wood panelling. Two small balconies overlooked the vast jags of dusty-pink Alps, so close one could nearly reach out and touch them. Below, unspooled Soglio, a tiny stone-and-timber village of cobbled streets, fountained squares and rustic farms clinging to the mountainside in the Grisons, along the edge of the Swiss border with Italy. The bleating of lambs and the tinkling of the bells attached to their mothers were audible from every corner.