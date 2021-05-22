newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Europe

Slippedisc daily comfort zone (38): When Luxembourg stole the Eurovision

By norman lebrecht
Slipped Disc
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt was 60 years ago…. Jean-Claude Pascal was actually French, which is cheating (as you’d expect). He died in 1992, aged 64.

slippedisc.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Luxembourg#Eurovision#Comfort Zone#France#French
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Europe
Related
EntertainmentTelegraph

Eurovision 2021 final, review: Italy’s Maneskin tick the boxes as contest gets back to its best

It will go down in Eurovision history as the UK’s second night of the “nuls points”, with poor James Newman finishing bottom of the leaderboard (this dubious honour also befell the duo Jemini in 2003). But however cruel the evening must have been for the amiable Yorkshireman, as a television spectacle the UK’s humbling at Eurovision 2021 (BBC One) ultimately felt a bit of a side show.
LifestyleDerrick

Threats mount up against top European beauty spot in Hungary

SZIGLIGET, Hungary (AP) — Fishermen in small, wooden boats drift among the reeds and placid waters of Lake Balaton, the largest lake in Central Europe and one of Hungary's natural treasures. Like many of the villages dotted along the shoreline of what is popularly known as the “Hungarian sea,” the...
Beauty & FashionPosted by
The Independent

Eurovision 2021: 6 biggest talking points, from Italy’s triumph to the UK receiving nul points

Italy triumphed in a spectacular and nail-biting Eurovision ceremony, emerging as the winners at a live event held in Rotterdam, Netherlands. The country’s 2021 entry, rock band Måneskin, achieved high scores from the jury with their performance of “Zitti e buono” but were initially left trailing behind Switzerland and France. However, the public vote won the day, as they soared to the top of the board. Meanwhile the UK’s entry, James Newman, languished at the bottom with a devastating nul points.Måneskin edged out other crowd favourites including Lithuania’s The Roop, Switzerland’s Gjon’s Tears, France’s Barbara Pravi and Ukranian delegation...
Entertainmentwiwibloggs.com

Eurovision 2021 odds: France is now the favourite to win, Ukraine shortens following first rehearsal

With rehearsals for Eurovision 2021 now underway, the contenders for the trophy finally have the chance to show us what they’re made of on the stage. The bookies have been keeping a close eye on how things have been going. Following the first rehearsals of all the acts competing in semi-final one, the bookmakers have altered their odds on some countries, and are now tipping France as the favourite to win the overall contest.
Entertainmentwiwibloggs.com

Live in Rotterdam: Previewing Day Eight of Eurovision 2021 rehearsals (May 15)

Day eight! We’re into week two of Eurovision 2021 rehearsals, and it’s time for more acts to take the stage for their second run-throughs. Today, we’ll see the second rehearsals from the six automatic qualifiers. The Big Five — that’s France, Germany, Italy, Spain and United Kingdom — as well as this year’s host country The Netherlands will all get another chance to perfect their performances in time for next week’s full dress rehearsals.
Musicb975.com

French techno musician rocks Swiss mountain tops

ZURICH (Reuters) – French techno musician Teho found an unusual place to end his pandemic hiatus – hitting the high notes from a 3,000-metre (9,843 ft) peak in the Swiss Alps. Teho, 30, braved sub-zero temperatures to perform from a small platform at the Glacier 3000 venue atop Scex Rouge,...
PoliticsTelegraph

Labour is retreating into its Leftist comfort zone

After annihilation in Hartlepool and a battering at the local elections, the Labour Party faces existential questions. Through some unlikely miracle it must find a policy offering that bridges the chasm between towns and cities, between the rooted “somewheres” and the free-wheeling “anywheres”. It must devise a message that both remaining supporters and disaffected voters in former strongholds can unite behind, even though the interests of these groups are often diametrically opposed. It must confront the alarming possibility that things could only get worse.
Entertainmentwiwibloggs.com

Eurovision 2021 odds: Italy is still favourite to win, as Ukraine jumps to fourth following first semi-final

After two long years, Eurovision finally made its start in Rotterdam. The first semi-final took place last night with early favourites Malta, Lithuania and Cyprus amongst the qualifiers. Three of the automatic qualifiers also got their chance to shine on stage, including the new favourite. The semi has shaken up the odds, but the bookies are still backing Italy to take out the contest on Saturday.
MusicPosted by
The Independent

Eurovision 2021: All the acts competing in Rotterdam in May

After a year away, the Eurovision Song Contest is returning to our screens in May with a much-needed musical extravaganza.With last year’s event cancelled due to coronavirus, the musical competition is finally being staged in Rotterdam this spring.Things are naturally going to be a little different this year, with it being announced earlier this week that Australia’s competitor Montaigne will perform live from her home country due to Covid travel restrictions.You can find our full explainer for how the event will go ahead and all the measures in place here.The semi-finals will be staged on Tuesday 18 and Thursday...
MusicPosted by
WSOC Charlotte

Eurovision Song Contest starts with first semifinal

ROTTERDAM, Netherlands — (AP) — Lithuanian pop-rock band The Roop gets the Eurovision Song Contest party started Tuesday night with the fittingly titled song “Discoteque" and its opening lines: “Ok, I feel the rhythm. Something’s going on here.”. After missing a year due to the global pandemic, the immensely popular...
LifestyleFinancial Times

My palace in the clouds: a blissful honeymoon in Switzerland

Closing the door and entering the room, with its pistachio-green silk-covered walls, we finally exhaled. Above us, a ceiling ringed with delicately worked 18th-century plaster flowers, cameos of Greek philosophers crowning the corners. Walls clad in richly carved wood panelling. Two small balconies overlooked the vast jags of dusty-pink Alps, so close one could nearly reach out and touch them. Below, unspooled Soglio, a tiny stone-and-timber village of cobbled streets, fountained squares and rustic farms clinging to the mountainside in the Grisons, along the edge of the Swiss border with Italy. The bleating of lambs and the tinkling of the bells attached to their mothers were audible from every corner.
Shoppingviolinist.com

Contemporary, European violin bow, $8500 budget

Hi everyone :-) I'm looking for a new violin bow from a contemporary maker. I'm based in Northern Germany, so bow makers based in Europe would make more sense, I think, than makers working in the US or Canada. I can go up to about 7000€/$8500. If I can find...