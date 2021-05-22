Slippedisc daily comfort zone (38): When Luxembourg stole the Eurovision

After a year away, the Eurovision Song Contest is returning to our screens in May with a much-needed musical extravaganza.With last year’s event cancelled due to coronavirus, the musical competition is finally being staged in Rotterdam this spring.Things are naturally going to be a little different this year, with it being announced earlier this week that Australia’s competitor Montaigne will perform live from her home country due to Covid travel restrictions.You can find our full explainer for how the event will go ahead and all the measures in place here.The semi-finals will be staged on Tuesday 18 and Thursday...