Albany officers return fire, kill shooting suspect

The GBI is investigating an officer-involved shooting at the request of the Albany Police Department. Special Photo: GBI

ALBANY – The GBI is investigating an officer-involved shooting at the request of the Albany Police Department.

The preliminary information indicates that at around 12:11 a.m. on Friday, APD officers initially responded to 420 W. Mercer Ave. in Albany in response to an aggravated assault. A male victim was shot in the head and taken to the hospital by EMS. A male suspect in the aggravated assault, later identified as Kortnee Lashon Warren, 23, of Virginia, was not on the scene when officers arrived.

While officers were investigating the incident at the Mercer Oak Apartment Complex, Warren appeared on the scene with a gun in his hand. APD officers gave verbal commands for Warren to drop the gun. During the incident, Warren pointed the gun at officers and fired shots at them. APD officers returned fire, shooting and striking Warren. Warren was taken to a hospital where he later died.

The male victim in the incident was transported to a hospital in Macon due to his injuries. No officers were injured in the incident. All officers involved have been placed on administrative leave.

The GBI will continue to conduct an independent investigation. Once the investigation is complete, it will be submitted to the Dougherty County District Attorney’s Office for review.

This is the 32nd officer involved shooting that the GBI has been requested to investigate in 2021.