Beat 13 zoning up for approval Monday; may be Lee County's last chance to stop quarry

LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - It’s time to go to the polls for people who live in an unincorporated section of Lee County known as ‘Beat 13′. Those residents must decide if county zoning regulations should apply to this area, east of Opelika and out of the city limits. For the approximately two-thousand people in the area, their vote could determine whether or not to give the Lee County Planning Commission the authority to apply its zoning regulations on the area.