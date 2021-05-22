newsbreak-logo
Lee County, AL

Beat 13 zoning up for approval Monday; may be Lee County's last chance to stop quarry

By Mike Eads
Opelika-Auburn News
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Lee County Commission is expected to jump back into the fight Monday over a proposed granite quarry near Beulah in Beat 13. The Lee County Planning Commission vetted a zoning ordinance last week that would exclude heavy industrial and mining uses for land in Beat 13. The recommended zoning language was sent to county commissioners, who can approve or reject it when they meet Monday at 5 p.m. at the Lee County Courthouse in Opelika.

oanow.com
