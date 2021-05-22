newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Albany, GA

Albany Museum of Art’s ChalkFest 2021 will be in-person event

By From staff reports
Posted by 
The Albany Herald
The Albany Herald
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0sXLso_0a8AjrgA00
More than 4,000 visitors poured into downtown Albany for the Albany Museum of Art’s ChalkFest 2019. After a pandemic-forced virtual ChalkFest in 2020, the museum announced that ChalkFest 2021 will be a live event. Special Photo: Jim Hendricks/Albany Museum of Art

ALBANY — Get ready for an autumn Saturday full of professional chalk art, live music and libations from around the state. AMA ChalkFest is returning to downtown Albany on Nov 13.

“We are pleased to announce that ChalkFest is returning as a live event in downtown Albany,” Mallory Black, co-chair of the Albany Museum of Art’s ChalkFest Committee, said. “We will have all the things everyone loved at our first two ChalkFest events — professional chalk artists creating unique artworks on the pavement, live music throughout the day, libations, food trucks and vendors.”

Moving the festival to mid-November should also help make it a more pleasant experience because of milder temperatures, Black noted.

“Summer hangs on well into the fall in southwest Georgia,” she said. “But we can usually get highs in the 70s by mid November. And, of course, we’re hoping for beautiful blue, clear skies.”

The fall 2020 ChalkFest was conducted as an online event with special restaurant takeout days because of the pandemic. Museum officials expect this year’s ChalkFest to attract a substantial crowd to downtown Albany. The last live festival in October 2019 drew more than 4,000 people.

“We feel this will be an entertaining, safe event at a time when folks will be wanting to get out and enjoy themselves,” Albany Museum of Art Executive Director Andrew J. Wulf said. “With COVID numbers down and the latest CDC health safety guidance, we hope people will take advantage of this wonderful opportunity to enjoy the arts in our community.”

In addition to AMA ChalkFest, the AMA’s commitment to downtown Albany can be seen in site work that has begun at the museum’s future location on West Broad Avenue. On Monday, demolition work began on the former dance studio to make way for a future sculpture garden that will be on the grounds of the new museum, which will be located in the former Belk department store building. The relocation project is expected to take up to five years to complete.

Announcements will be made soon on the theme for this year’s festival.

“We’re working on many of the details now, so stay tuned for updates,” Black said. “We also will post new applications for artists, volunteers and vendors soon on the festival website, www.amachalkfest.com. We have exciting ideas for this year’s festival, and we can’t wait to share them.”

In addition to being a festival for the community, AMA ChalkFest is the Albany Museum of Art’s major fundraiser for the fall.

“By getting out and enjoying art, music, craft beer and each other’s company, festivalgoers help us provide free admission for everyone,” Wulf said. “It doesn’t cost you a dime to see the art of the world at the AMA, thanks to our strong membership support, donors and fundraisers like ChalkFest. This is truly a case of a community event helping unite and create a stronger community.”

Updates on AMA ChalkFest also will be available on AMA social media and the museum website, www.albanymuseum.com.

For more information about the AMA, visit the museum’s website, www.albanymuseum.com or call (229) 439-8400. Be sure to follow the @AlbanyArtMuseum on Twitter, AlbanyMuseum on Instagram and AlbanyMuseumOfArt on Facebook.

The Albany Herald

The Albany Herald

Albany, GA
2K+
Followers
273
Post
473K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Albany Herald

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Albany, GA
Government
State
Georgia State
Local
Georgia Entertainment
Albany, GA
Entertainment
City
Albany, GA
Local
Georgia Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art Museum#Art World#New Museum#Art#Project Music#Dance Music#Chalkfest Committee#Covid#Cdc#Albanyartmuseum#Twitter#Albanymuseum#Instagram#Downtown Albany#Museum Officials#Free Admission#Fundraisers#Live Music#Unique Artworks#West Broad Avenue
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Visual Art
News Break
Politics
News Break
Arts
News Break
Facebook
Related
Albany, GAPosted by
The Albany Herald

Georgia-bred rockers Collective Soul plan Albany show

ALBANY – Tickets go on sale Friday for rockers Collective Soul’s stop in Albany, GA at the Albany Municipal Auditorium on Nov. 12. Tickets, which will be available starting at 10 a.m., are available online at Ticketmaster.com. Coming off a triumphant, yearlong celebration of their 25th anniversary in 2019, the...
Albany, GAPosted by
The Albany Herald

Albany Museum of Art to take part in Blue Star program

ALBANY — The Albany Museum of Art is joining museums across the nation in recognizing and reaching out to U.S. military families through the 12th annual Blue Star Museums program. The summerlong program, which provides free admission to the nation’s active-duty military personnel and their families, begins on Armed Forces...
Albany, GAPosted by
The Albany Herald

Art Lovers Book Club to close out second season

ALBANY — The scandalous early 20th-century love affair between Mamah Borthwick Cheney and architect Frank Lloyd Wright will be the topic of discussion Tuesday when the AMA Art Lovers Book Club discusses the Nancy Horan novel “Loving Frank.”. The club meets at 6 p.m. in the Willson Auditorium at the...
Georgia StatePosted by
11Alive

Six Flags Over Georgia expands summer season to Labor Day

AUSTELL, Ga. — Six Flags Over Georgia will kick off its longest summer season in years starting Friday. Park officials said it will be open daily starting Friday, May 21 through Labor Day in September. Hurricane Harbor and Six Flags White Water will also open daily starting on Friday, May...
Albany, GAPosted by
The Albany Herald

KADB 'blown away' by response to rescheduled shredding event

ALBANY — After a “miscommunication” among employees of Columbus-based River Mill Data Management led to the cancellation of a planned May 1 document-shredding event in Albany, Keep Albany-Dougherty Beautiful Executive Director Judy Bowles wanted to make sure she and KADB were overprepared for the rescheduled event on Saturday. But what...
Albany, GAWALB 10

Dougherty Co. holds Fresh Spring Festival

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - On Saturday, Dougherty County held its Spring Festival event at Riverfront Park. The goal of the event is to teach the community better eating habits and lifestyles. Vendors provided free produce and vegetable plants. Phoebe mobile wellness clinic was also on-site providing free vaccine shots to...
Edison, GAPosted by
Edison Post

Edison calendar: Events coming up

1. Casting Crowns - Only Jesus Tour - Ablany, GA; 2. R.I.M. 12:00 PM Sunday Morning Service; 3. Legends Of The Summer Concert “Lil Durk” live Albany,Ga; 4. Safe Haven Training for Dougherty county; 5. Bishop J. Nathan Paige Official 16th Anniversary;
Albany, GAalbanyceo.com

Albany State University Offers 2021 Summer Camps

Albany State University (ASU) is providing safe, fun and enriching summer camp opportunities for children K-12. Albany State University Men’s Basketball Prospect Camp | May 21-22 Invitation Only (Classes of 2022, 2023, 2024) $60 per student. Register by May 19. In this camp, invited prospects from high schools in Georgia...
Albany, GAPosted by
The Albany Herald

Willie Moody Day: 'Celebrating an extraordinary life'

ALBANY — There aren’t many people who get to celebrate their birthday with a proclamation read by their hometown mayor declaring the day in their honor. But then again, there aren’t many people whose lives are as compelling as Albany’s Willie Moody. Albany Mayor Bo Dorough read a proclamation at...
Albany, GAWALB 10

Phoebe holds NICU drive-thru party for former patients

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - On Sunday, Phoebe Putney’s Children Miracle Network held a Neonatal Intensive Care Uni(NICU) reunion party for its former patients and their families. The drive-through event held at Chehaw Park to celebrate how far the patients have come since their time in the NICU. Nurses, physicians, and...
Albany, GAWALB 10

Get your pantry stocked with a $350 grocery gift card

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) Win Free Groceries for a month by entering the Farah & Farah Grocery Giveaway. Register to win a $350 gift card to your local grocer. A winner will be drawn every month so be sure to register each month. The promotion has 12 rounds, the monthly winner...
Georgia StateOnlyInYourState

This Side Street Eatery In Georgia Serves Homemade Cookies Baked Fresh Daily

If you’ve been along the downtown area in Albany, Georgia within the past 30 years, then you’d likely have stumbled upon the sweet smells wafting from The Cookie Shoppe. This coveted cookie spot and luncheon has been serving the community for decades and still is one of the best places to snag homemade cookies baked fresh daily. On a slow afternoon or a weekend of exploring in Albany, take the family to The Cookie Shoppe in Georgia for a tasty lunch and handfuls of homemade cookies.
Dougherty County, GAwfxl.com

Dougherty Fresh holds healthy festival on Saturday

10 a.m. – 12 Noon: Phoebe Mobile Medical Unit, 4C Academy Farm Stand, and Garden & Grow Kit Giveaway. 10:15 a.m. – 11 a.m.: Grow Your Groceries – Summer Edition. 10:15 a.m. – 10:45 a.m.: UGA Cooperative Extension, Gardening With The ARC of Southwest Georgia. 10:15 a.m. – 10:45 a.m.:...
Albany, GAWALB 10

KADB holds free document shredding event

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - If you’re looking to shred personal documents in a safe place, you can do it free in Albany on Saturday. Keep Albany-Dougherty Beautiful is hosting its annual shredding event in the parking lot behind the Albany Civic Center. The organization said all you have to do...
Albany, GAPosted by
The Albany Herald

Leadership Albany accepting nominees for Class of 2022

ALBANY -- Leadership Albany is now accepting nominations for its 2022 class. The mission of Leadership Albany is to develop effective leaders in the community by:. -- Engaging diverse individuals in networking, education and exposure to issues, opportunities and needs;. -- Empowering leaders to participate in civic and community service;