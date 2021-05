HOUSTON (AP) — Myles Straw scored on a wild pitch in the 11th inning to give the Houston Astros a 4-3 win over the Texas Rangers. After the Rangers loaded the bases with an intentional walk to Alex Bregman that brought up Chas McCormick, reliever Brett Martin uncorked a 1-2 pitch that bounced away, and Straw raced home from third. Brooks Raley stranded runners at the corners in the top of the 11th to earn the win. José Altuve gave the Astros a 3-2 lead in the second with a three-run double. Willie Calhoun went deep on the first pitch from Houston starter Cristian Javier for his first career leadoff homer.