Presidential Election

President Biden Tells South Korean President That He Is a K-Pop Fan

By Mackenzie Cummings-Grady
Complex
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn a meeting with the South Korean President on Friday, President Joe Biden revealed himself to be a lover of K-pop. As reported by Variety, President Biden highlighted the genre in a meeting with Moon Jae-In, calling K-pop fans “universal.” “Our people share a long history. Our soldiers have fought alongside one another. Our scientists work side-by-side in both our countries,” he said. “Our people, our people-to-people cultural connections are only growing. K-Pop fans are universal...I can tell those who laugh know what I’m talking about. Anyway, I’ll get back to that later.”

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Moon Jae In
IN THIS ARTICLE
#South Korean#Mcdonald#Chicken Mcnuggets#The Bangtan Boys#Variety#Coke#K Pop Fans#President Joe Biden#Universal Bts Love#Butter Mr President#Youuuu#Calling#Soldiers#Cultural Connections
