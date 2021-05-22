President Biden Tells South Korean President That He Is a K-Pop Fan
In a meeting with the South Korean President on Friday, President Joe Biden revealed himself to be a lover of K-pop. As reported by Variety, President Biden highlighted the genre in a meeting with Moon Jae-In, calling K-pop fans “universal.” “Our people share a long history. Our soldiers have fought alongside one another. Our scientists work side-by-side in both our countries,” he said. “Our people, our people-to-people cultural connections are only growing. K-Pop fans are universal...I can tell those who laugh know what I’m talking about. Anyway, I’ll get back to that later.”www.complex.com