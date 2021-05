We know now who the Islanders will play in the playoffs. Not being able to win in regulation last night against the Boston Bruins, the Isles locked themselves in for a first-round date with the winners of the East Division, the Pittsburgh Penguins. That series won’t begin till either this Sunday or Monday; the NHL has only announced the Bruins-Capitals’ series will begin on Saturday. But that doesn’t mean the Islanders didn’t get a taste last night of what is coming this weekend. Maybe it’s exactly what they needed too.