Minneapolis, MN

Celestine (Johnson Murry) Carr

Minneapolis Star Tribune
 2 days ago

Carr, Celestine Johnson Murry passed away peacefully on May 8, 2021 in her South Minneapolis home of over 50 years, at the age of 95. Born on March 9, 1926 to William and Alice (Baker) Johnson in Helena, Arkansas. Celestine made her journey to the Midwest during the Great Migration of the 1940s. Celestine was ahead of her time; inclusive of every one of all ages, races and backgrounds. She had a great sense of humor and her quick wit was unmatched. Her infectious laughter and larger than life presence will be missed by all. Preceded in death by her parents, husbands and children James B. Murry and Carolyn Alice Murry Hedges, brothers Bishop P. L. Johnson, Henry Johnson, James Johnson and sister Elizabeth Clark. She leaves to mourn her loss granddaughter Phyllis Hedges Carter (Russ), cousin Velma Williams, a host of nieces and nephews, great nieces and nephews and great-great nieces and nephews. A Celebration of Life memorial service will be held at Park Avenue United Methodist Church in Minneapolis on June 1, 2021 at 10 a.m.

www.startribune.com
