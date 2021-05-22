Watch Sammy Hagar Sing ‘Fly Like an Eagle’ With Afghan Girls

Foo Fighters leader also talked about his upcoming documentary, "What Drives Us." It was a family affair on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Tuesday night (Apr. 27) when Dave Grohl hit the stage with his daughter Violet to perform their cover of X's 1980 anthem "Nausea" live on TV for the first time. Joined by Grohl's former Nirvana bandmate Krist Novoselic, as well as former Slayer drummer Dave Lombardo and producer Greg Kurstin, the group ripped through the credit sequence song from Grohl's get-in-the-van touring documentary, What Drives Us, which will premiere on the Coda Collection on Amazon Prime Video on Friday (Apr. 30).