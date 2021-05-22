Watch Sammy Hagar Sing ‘Fly Like an Eagle’ With Afghan Girls
Sammy Hagar is seen singing with young Afghan musicians in a cover of the Steve Miller Band classic “Fly Like an Eagle.”. The song features the former Van Halen frontman with an all-star band of Nickelback’s Chad Kroeger, guitarist Todd Shea, keyboardist Rami Jaffee, bassist Nathan East and drummer Kris Myers. It’s dedicated to the memory of at least 90 schoolgirls murdered by a suicide bomber in the Afghan capital of Kabul earlier this month.1057thehawk.com