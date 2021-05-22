newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Watch Sammy Hagar Sing ‘Fly Like an Eagle’ With Afghan Girls

By Martin Kielty
Posted by 
105.7 The Hawk
105.7 The Hawk
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Sammy Hagar is seen singing with young Afghan musicians in a cover of the Steve Miller Band classic “Fly Like an Eagle.”. The song features the former Van Halen frontman with an all-star band of Nickelback’s Chad Kroeger, guitarist Todd Shea, keyboardist Rami Jaffee, bassist Nathan East and drummer Kris Myers. It’s dedicated to the memory of at least 90 schoolgirls murdered by a suicide bomber in the Afghan capital of Kabul earlier this month.

1057thehawk.com
105.7 The Hawk

105.7 The Hawk

Toms River, NJ
5K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

105.7 The Hawk plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for the Jersey Shore. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kris Myers
Person
Tom Morello
Person
Nathan East
Person
Sammy Hagar
Person
Chad Kroeger
Person
Charlie Haden
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fly Like An Eagle#Suicide Bomber#Poverty#Classic Music#Video Music#Eurythmics#Singing#Guitarist Todd Shea#Song#Bassist Nathan East#Drummer Kris Myers#Keyboardist Rami Jaffee#Love#Sweet Dreams#Kids#Kabul#Musician Lanny Cordola
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
Place
Asia
Country
Afghanistan
News Break
Music
Related
MusicSea Coast Echo

Steven Van Zandt: Me and Bruce Springsteen were misfits obsessed with rock and roll

Steven Van Zandt and Bruce Springsteen bonded as they were both "misfits" who saw "rock and roll as a religion". The 70-year-old guitarist has served as Springsteen's right-hand man in the E Street Band since 1975 but they have been friends since the late 60s and Steven says they grew close over their obsession with music, quickly realizing they were kindred spirits.
Musicsandiegouniontribune.com

Nancy Wilson of Heart embraces her debut solo album, which she credits largely to COVID-19 shutdown

COVID-19 derailed touring and recording plans for countless musicians around the world in 2020 and this year like nothing else in modern history. But Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee Nancy Wilson cites the pandemic as the reason she was able to make “You and Me,” the first official solo album in the Heart co-leader’s 47-year career. It will be released Friday.
Celebrities987theshark.com

Sammy Hagar Parties with John Travolta, Shares Photo

Sammy Hagar showed in his own way that we’re on our way to getting back to normal following coronavirus lockdowns by sharing a photo of himself hanging out with John Travolta. The Red Rocker shared via Twitter, “Last night @ the Cabo Wabo I had the pleasure of closing down...
Houston Press

10 Most Intriguing Songs Van Halen Covered In Their Club Days

Fans around the world were shocked and saddened when they learned that Eddie Van Halen died on October 6, 2020, after years of battling cancer. It was obvious that Van Halen the band was not going to continue after the death of one of the most influential hard rock guitar players in history and the main driving force of the band.
MetalSucks

Sammy Hagar Details His Final Chats with Eddie Van Halen

Van Halen fans were relieved to hear that Eddie Van Halen and Sammy Hagar made up in the months prior to Eddie’s death last October after years of an infamously contentious relationship. Knowing that Eddie’s health had taken a turn for the worse, Hagar reached out and the two rekindled their friendship.
MusicNME

Listen to Travis Barker join KennyHoopla on new track ‘Hollywood Sucks’

KennyHoopla has recruited Travis Barker for his new single ‘Hollywood Sucks’ – you can listen to it below. It’s the first taste of Hoopla’s upcoming project ‘Survivors Guilt: The Mixtape’, which he announced earlier today (May 7). Set to be released on June 11, you can pre-save the mixtape here.
Oregon StatePosted by
The Oregonian

Nancy Wilson’s debut solo album takes inspiration from her ‘college-girl’ time in Oregon

COVID-19 derailed touring and recording plans for countless musicians around the world in 2020 and this year like nothing else in modern history. But Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee Nancy Wilson cites the pandemic as the reason she was able to make “You and Me,” the first official solo album in the Heart co-leader’s 47-year career. It will be released Friday.
Musicnowdecatur.com

Heart’s Nancy Wilson Joined By Sammy Hagar, Taylor Hawkins, & Duff McKagan On Solo Debut

Out today (May 7th) is You And Me, the debut solo album from Heart's Nancy Wilson. The album was recorded at the guitarist's home studio in California with guests contributing remotely. In addition to new original tunes, Wilson teams up with Sammy Hagar for a new take on Simon & Garfunkel‘s “The Boxer,” along with covers Pearl Jam's “Daughter,” Bruce Springsteen's “The Rising,” and the Cranberries' “Dreams” — featuring Liv Warfield best known from her work with Prince's New Power Generation, and Wilson's side-band, Roadcase Royale.
CelebritiesBillboard

Dave Grohl & Daughter Violet Rip 'Nausea' Cover on 'Kimmel'

Foo Fighters leader also talked about his upcoming documentary, "What Drives Us." It was a family affair on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Tuesday night (Apr. 27) when Dave Grohl hit the stage with his daughter Violet to perform their cover of X's 1980 anthem "Nausea" live on TV for the first time. Joined by Grohl's former Nirvana bandmate Krist Novoselic, as well as former Slayer drummer Dave Lombardo and producer Greg Kurstin, the group ripped through the credit sequence song from Grohl's get-in-the-van touring documentary, What Drives Us, which will premiere on the Coda Collection on Amazon Prime Video on Friday (Apr. 30).
CelebritiesPosted by
106.3 The Buzz

Guy Fieri Goes Incognito at a Slipknot Show

Celebrity restaurateur and TV host Guy Fieri is obviously a big Slipknot fan. That much is made clear in a video of the entertainer catching a Slipknot concert while disguising his signature frosted locks from other concertgoers in the hood of a sweatshirt. Alexandria Crahan-Conway, the 29-year-old photographer daughter of...
Illinois StateHerald & Review

Illinois State Fair: Sammy Hagar & The Circle to replace Staind, perform on opening night

Sammy Hagar & The Circle will perform on opening night of the Illinois State Fair. The supergroup — which features Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductees Sammy Hagar and Michael Anthony, along with drummer Jason Bonham and guitarist Vic Johnson — replaces Staind, which was previously scheduled to perform Aug. 12, on the opening day of the fair. Last month, the rock band canceled its scheduled performance citing a scheduling conflict.
Music1029thebuzz.com

Pete Townshend Talks ‘Sgt. Pepper’ Inspiring ‘The Who Sell Out’

Pete Townshend has gone on record saying that the Who and the Beatles inspired each other throughout 1967. Townshend claims that Paul McCartney told him he had taken note of the band's 1966 mini-opera, “A Quick One While He's Away,” which helped formed the song cycle of the following year's Sgt. Pepper's Lonely Hearts Club Band — with Pepper leading to the Who recording that year's The Who Sell Out.
Music94.3 Jack FM

“Alone”: Heart’s Nancy Wilson releases debut solo studio album, ‘You and Me,’ today

Heart guitarist Nancy Wilson‘s debut solo studio album, You and Me, arrived today. The 12-track collection features eight originals, plus covers of Bruce Springsteen‘s “The Rising,” Simon & Garfunkel‘s “The Boxer,” Pearl Jam‘s “Daughter” and The Cranberries‘ “Dreams.”. Wilson recorded the album at home while in lockdown during the COVID-19...
Musicmetalcastle.net

Van Halen’s Sammy Hagar Speaks Stunning On Eddie Van Halen’s Ego

The former singer of the Van Halen who appeared with them from 1985 to 1996, Sammy Hagar, has shared his honest opinion on late guitarist Eddie Van Halen and revealed impressive words on his ego. The conversation was opened when the interviewer asked Sammy Hagar that if he remembers his...
Los Angeles, CAantiMUSIC

Sammy Hagar Recalls Last Conversation With Eddie Van Halen

Sammy Hagar recalled how he reconnected with former bandmate Eddie Van Halen in the months before the guitar legend's death and also spoke about their final conversation. The former Van Halen frontman appearance on Matt Pinfield's New & Approved show on the Los Angeles radio station KLOS and explained how he tried to reach Eddie via various people including the band's manager Irving Azoff and Alex Van Halen, but it was mutual friend, George Lopez, who encourage him to call Eddie directly.