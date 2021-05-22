Robert W. McDonald
McDonald, Robert W. Age 87, passed away peacefully May 19, 2021. Robert is preceded in death by his partner Margret Polzin; siblings, Frances Larkoski, Arthur, Charles, James, Donald, and Patricia Patterson. He is survived by sister- in-law's Barb and Mary Anne; many nieces and nephews; and other family and friends. Robert was born in Austin, Mn. After high school he enlisted in the U.S. Marine Corps and served in the Pacific during the Korean War. After Robert completed his service, he graduated from St. John's University with a bachelor's degree. Robert worked as a bank examiner before starting his long career with United States Postal Service. He was an avid world traveler throughout his life. A prayer service will be held Wednesday, June 2, 2021, 10:00 A.M. at the BRADSHAW, 3131 Minnehaha Ave. S, with a visitation held an hour prior. Interment will be held at Fort Snelling National Cemetery. bradshawfuneral.com 612-724-3621.www.startribune.com