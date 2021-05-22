newsbreak-logo
Shoreview, MN

Michael N. Anderson

Minneapolis Star Tribune
 2 days ago

Anderson, Michael N. Michael "Coach Mike" Anderson passed away unexpectedly on May 20th, 2021 at the age of 62. He leaves behind his wife, Liz, two children Jessie, and Michael (Bekah). Mike is also survived by his siblings, cousins, aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and friends. "Coach Mike" had a passion for baseball, and coached hundreds of kids through Shoreview baseball association for over 20 years. He was involved in his community and loved by so many. We are grateful for the time we spent with him. He made a difference in the world, and we will miss him so much. A visitation will take place at Holcomb-Henry-Boom-Purcell funeral home, 515 Hwy 96 W. in Shoreview on Thursday, May 27th from 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm. A Celebration of Life will take place on Friday, May 28th at Vadnais Heights Commons, 655 County Road F, Vadnais Heights. Visitation will begin at 10:00 AM, and the service will start at 11:00 AM. In lieu of flowers, we ask that you donate to the Mike Anderson Youth Baseball Scholarship being created. Holcomb-Henry-Boom-Purcell 651-482-7606.

www.startribune.com
