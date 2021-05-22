Todd Wagner
Wagner, Todd Age 62, of Mpls., took his own life on May 18, 2021, following a recent struggle with severe depression compounded by a progressive brain disease. Please remember and honor the Todd we all knew best: selfless, devoted, and caring son, husband, father, brother, uncle, friend, mentor, coach, career-long educator, and consummate caregiver. An intensely curious, wise, yet humble person, Todd valued every opportunity to engage with others in laughter and conversation. He cherished his family (and they him) above all else. He was tremendously proud of his sons, Austin and Cullen, and took great joy in their lives. He found the love of his life, Meredith, through the outdoors, where he made many friends who shared his passion for fun and adventure. Preceded in death by his father, Don, he will be deeply missed by his family: wife and partner of 40 years, Meredith McNab; sons, Austin and Cullen; mother, Mary; brothers, Pete, Kent (Holly), and Karl (Mary Alice); father-in-law, Jerry McNab; brother-in-law, Bill McNab (Cindy); and his adored nephews, niece, and cousins. Please consider making a donation to YMCA Camp Menogyn or another cause of your choice in Todd's memory. Celebration of life to be held at a later date.