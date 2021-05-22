newsbreak-logo
Obituaries

Todd Wagner

Minneapolis Star Tribune
 2 days ago

Wagner, Todd Age 62, of Mpls., took his own life on May 18, 2021, following a recent struggle with severe depression compounded by a progressive brain disease. Please remember and honor the Todd we all knew best: selfless, devoted, and caring son, husband, father, brother, uncle, friend, mentor, coach, career-long educator, and consummate caregiver. An intensely curious, wise, yet humble person, Todd valued every opportunity to engage with others in laughter and conversation. He cherished his family (and they him) above all else. He was tremendously proud of his sons, Austin and Cullen, and took great joy in their lives. He found the love of his life, Meredith, through the outdoors, where he made many friends who shared his passion for fun and adventure. Preceded in death by his father, Don, he will be deeply missed by his family: wife and partner of 40 years, Meredith McNab; sons, Austin and Cullen; mother, Mary; brothers, Pete, Kent (Holly), and Karl (Mary Alice); father-in-law, Jerry McNab; brother-in-law, Bill McNab (Cindy); and his adored nephews, niece, and cousins. Please consider making a donation to YMCA Camp Menogyn or another cause of your choice in Todd's memory. Celebration of life to be held at a later date.

ReligionFairfield Sun Times

Dale Lee Brady

Dale Lee Brady took Jesus’s hand 90 minutes before his 63rd wedding anniversary. He was born the 13th child of Evert and Myrtle Brady in Winnett, MT. He married Clairice Forseth on Mother’s Day (5-11-1958) in Fairfield and together they raised three children: daughters Lynda Brady of Lacy WA, Lori (David) Swenson of Helena, and son Nathan (Amanda) Brady of Hamilton. Two foster sons were part of their family for several years.
Gloucester County, VAgazettejournal.net

ANNA GREEN COOKE

Anna Green Cooke of Gloucester, departed this life on May 8, 2021. She was preceded in death by her parents, Vernon M. and Lillie Mae Green, and by her siblings, Vernon Green Jr. and Patricia Green Gordon. At an early age, Anna accepted Jesus Christ as her Lord and Savior...
Educationtheodysseyonline.com

Michael Todd Sestak

Michael Todd Sestak says we need is education. It aids in the transformation of people into healthier, more respectful, and conscientious citizens. It not only increases morals, passion, and tolerance, as well as allowing individuals to live peacefully, but it also ensures that the future is stable, healthier, and brighter according to Michael Todd Sestak. As a result, education is critical for a variety of causes, such as Improved comprehension and awareness, increased knowledge, character development Morality is strengthened, the True Self is revealed, more wisdom and insight is gained, and the understanding of right and wrong is gained. Makes better citizens and improves the quality of life Personal Liberty. Michael Todd Sestak mentioned education brings better thoughts and better approaches for speculation in your life.
Indiana StateLog Cabin Democrat

Remember this? Nancy Hanks

Nancy Hanks was born on Feb. 5, 1784, in what is now Antioch, West Virginia. As with most women of the era, Nancy learned the required skills needed on the frontier. She learned to cultivate crops, to cook what she grew, to make and mend clothing and to read the Bible. She eventually became known as an excellent seamstress.
Obituariesvillages-news.com

Michele Lynn Uss

Michele Lynn Uss passed away on May 11, 2021 after fighting a long and heroic battle with a condition that was ultimately identified as ALS or Lou Gehrig’s Disease. Until the very end, she was searching for a solution and hopeful that she would beat this. She is survived by her husband of 46 years, John Uss, her parents Frank and Irene Bressler living in Baltimore, sisters Marlene Hein in San Marcos, CA and Randi Fine in Weston, FL plus her numerous friends.
TV ShowsPosted by
TheWrap

Johnny Crawford, ‘The Rifleman’ Child Star and Mouseketeer, Dies at 75

Johnny Crawford, a child star known for the Western show “The Rifleman” and who starred as one of the original “Mickey Mouse Club” Mouseketeers, has died. He was 75. Crawford died on Thursday evening after suffering from Alzheimer’s Disease and from recently contracting COVID-19 followed by pneumonia. He died with his wife Charlotte by his side in a small nursing facility care home. His death was announced on his website.
Religionthecatholicthing.org

Saint Joseph

As when he was once a young boy ant it began to get. Joseph enters with a deep sight into conversation with. He preferred Wisdom and she had been brought to him. He feels the fullness of night, and he is at ease with. joy and with truth. Mary is...
RelationshipsPosted by
The Boot

32 Years Ago: Naomi Judd Marries Larry Strickland

Happy anniversary to Naomi Judd! The singer is celebrating 32 years of marriage with her husband, Larry Strickland, today (May 6). Judd and Strickland wed at Christ Church in Nashville in 1989, with both of Judd's daughters, Ashley Judd and Wynonna Judd, serving as bridesmaids. In addition to her duties as a bridesmaid, Wynonna Judd also performed during the ceremony, along with band member Don Potter.
Societynny360.com

Secret pal revealing and remembering sister Susan

My husband Joe and I and son Kevin spent last weekend at daughter Susan’s house. Our community sets up “secret pals” for widows, widowers, people with disabilities, etc. This means Susan has had a secret pal since December. Secret pals send gifts to their receiver for a year. Usually they go from May to May, and then they reveal themself. Last weekend, they had a secret pal revealing for this past year’s 30-plus secret pals. They said Susan could bring someone along to be with her, so she asked me if I would. Around 8:30 a.m., Susan and her children, Jennifer and Ryan, and I were picked up by an Amish driver, along with others, and taken to a family’s home. We were served a delicious meal that was prepared by all the secret pals. The menu consisted of barbeque chicken, mashed potatoes, gravy, dressing, various salads, cheese, various pies, ice cream, coffee, and punch.
Westlake Village, CAtheacorn.com

NANCY BANNON

On Wednesday, April 28, 2021, Nancy Bannon passed away in her room at the Windsor Terrace of Westlake Village Nursing Home in Thousand Oaks, CA at the age of 95. For over 50 years, Nancy and her husband Jack lived in Westlake Village, CA. They were one of the earliest residents to buy a home in the new development. Her husband Jack passed away a few short months before Nancy passed. She was born in Chicago to Joseph and Ann Venti along with two siblings, Joseph Jr. and Robert. Nancy is survived by her brother Robert who resides in Arizona, cousin June Venti who resides in Belmont, California and many nieces and nephews living in all parts of the country. Nancy was an accomplished musician who in her youth played the violin in a symphony orchestra. She and her husband Jack loved to travel visiting countries throughout the world. As an adult, she established a career as a decorator/sales consultant and advised movie stars and people of means on the selection and placement of top of the line furniture. Childless, Nancy showered her love and affection upon her nieces and nephews following their lives and interacting with them as if they were her own children. She was a devout Catholic all of her life. Her moral and religious compass was developed while attending St. Mary’s all girls Catholic high school in the city of Chicago. Nancy, by nature, was an environmentalist. As a new resident of Westlake Village, she engaged the community to help her stop the school board from removing and destroying several century old Oak trees so that a school parking lot could be expanded. She, with the help of Jack, knocked on doors, had petitions signed, attended board meetings and argued before the school board. Her efforts were rewarded. The trees remain today. We will miss Nancy deeply, as she was loved by many. Rest in peace Nancy Bannon.
Creston, IAmtayrnews.com

MARIE JEAN BURMEISTER

Marie Jean Burmeister was born March 25, 1946 in Creston, IA to her parents Marion and Ruth Euritt of Mount Ayr where Marie grew up and ultimately spent most of her life. Marie attended school and graduated from Mount Ayr along with her close friends, Camille, Marie, Joen, Martha and Suzie, along with her sister, Marla Kay. This tight-knit group remained close for well over 60 years, attending many school and community functions together with their own kids. Camille, Joen, Marie (Still) and their families enjoyed over 45 years of New Year’s Eve celebrations with Marie and Phil.
Celebritiesarcamax.com

Sir Tom Jones needed staff to cook for him

Sir Tom Jones hired an assistant after his wife died because he "couldn't boil an egg". The 'It's Not Unusual' hitmaker - whose beloved spouse Linda died of cancer in April 2016 - admitted he's helpless in the kitchen so had to bring in a new member of staff to prepare his meals once he was living alone with no one to do it for him.
Niles, MIWSJM

Jeffery Lynn Moore

Jeffrey L. Moore 60, of Niles, Michigan passed away unexpectedly but of natural causes on Monday, May 3, 2021. Robert and Evelyn L. (McIntosh) Moore celebrated the arrival of their son on April 9, 1961 in Benton Harbor, Michigan. At a ceremony in Gatlinburg, Tennessee, Brenda and Jeffery exchanged vows...
Eagle Butte, SDdrgnews.com

Alan Dupris, 1992-2021

Alan Dupris, age 28, of Cherry Creek, SD, entered the Spirit World on Saturday, May 8, 2021 at the CRST Health Center at Eagle Butte, SD. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Rooks Funeral Home of Eagle Butte.
Orange, TXOrange Leader

Bette Wynne Gould Cook

On May 6, 2021, Bette passed away unexpectedly, though peacefully, at her home in Austin. Born April 6, 1952, in Orange, Texas, she was adopted by her parents, Frances Harrison Gould and Albert Davis Gould. Bette was a third-generation Austinite, a member of a family well known in Austin real estate.
Texarkana, ARTexarkana Gazette

JANET McCLENTON-JOHNSON

Janet Louise McClenton-Johnson was born December 16, 1929 in Chicago, Ill. She was the second child born to the union of Walter and Ikey McClenton. Janet was preceded in death by husband of sixty-four years, her parents, three siblings, and a daughter, Vanessa Gail Johnson. Janet slept peacefully away at her home on May 14, 2021 at approximately. 8:30 P.M. Janet accepted Christ at an early age where she attended Canaan Missionary Baptist Church. Janet was a lifetime member and patriarch of Canaan Missionary Baptist Church. Janet served as Church Secretary for thirty plus years, Deaconess, Mission, Sunday School Teacher and Vacation Bible School Teacher until her health started to decline. Janet received her education with the Texarkana Arkansas School District. She attended Orr School and later attended Booker T. Washington High School where she graduated in 1948. After graduation she attended Wiley College in Marshall, Texas during the summer. Janet transferred to Arkansas Baptist college in Little Rock, Arkansas, where she graduated in 1952 with degree in elementary education. Her education did not stop with graduation. She continued to take continuing education courses with Arkansas Baptist College. Janet's teaching career started in the fall of 1951 with Texarkana Arkansas School District as a third-grade teacher at Carver Elementary School. When school integrated, she was transferred to Kilpatrick Elementary School where she taught third grade until her retirement in May 1988. Janet was a dedicated teacher to the Texarkana Arkansas School District for thirty-eight years. Retirement did not stop her from working with children. She volunteered her time to mentor/tutor students at College Hill Elementary, Union Elementary and Faith, Love and Hope Youth Corporation. Janet also volunteered her time with Texarkana Museum System- Discovery Place. Janet was a member of the We Wives Club, Pandora Club, and State Line Chapter #19 Order of The Eastern Star. She leaves to cherish her memory: Daughter: Pamela Johnson-Foster of Texarkana, AR Granddaughter: Angelica Foster of Texarkana, TX Great Granddaughters: Ameenah & Ainslee Johnson of Texarkana, TX Brother: James (Celia) McClenton of Columbia, GA Sister-in-Law: Bessie McClenton of Cedar Hill, TX A host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and extended family Visitation Saturday, May 22, 2021 from 1:00- 2:00 PM at the Church. Funeral Service Saturday, May 22, 2021 2:00 PM at Canaan Baptist Church with Pastor Freddie Smith, Eulogist. Interment at Memorial Gardens in Texarkana, Arkansas. MASK AND SOCIAL DISTANCING REQUIRED.
Roswell, NMrdrnews.com

Kendell Thompson

Our beloved Kendell Thompson entered into an early rest on May 13th, 2021 at the age of 26. The youngest child of Blendell *Dream* VanyDuyne and Jerry Neal Thompson, he was born on September 12th, 1994, and raised in Roswell, New Mexico alongside his siblings Paris May, Wendell VanDuyne, Pernell VanDuyne, Arnell VanDuyne, and Lynell VanDuyne. As a child, Kendell’s favorite activity was riding his bike and he was always known for making friends with everyone he met. He attended local schools, and as he grew into an adult, he developed a talent for creating and designing tattoos, and absolutely loved being around children.