Todd Wagner

On Wednesday, April 28, 2021, Nancy Bannon passed away in her room at the Windsor Terrace of Westlake Village Nursing Home in Thousand Oaks, CA at the age of 95. For over 50 years, Nancy and her husband Jack lived in Westlake Village, CA. They were one of the earliest residents to buy a home in the new development. Her husband Jack passed away a few short months before Nancy passed. She was born in Chicago to Joseph and Ann Venti along with two siblings, Joseph Jr. and Robert. Nancy is survived by her brother Robert who resides in Arizona, cousin June Venti who resides in Belmont, California and many nieces and nephews living in all parts of the country. Nancy was an accomplished musician who in her youth played the violin in a symphony orchestra. She and her husband Jack loved to travel visiting countries throughout the world. As an adult, she established a career as a decorator/sales consultant and advised movie stars and people of means on the selection and placement of top of the line furniture. Childless, Nancy showered her love and affection upon her nieces and nephews following their lives and interacting with them as if they were her own children. She was a devout Catholic all of her life. Her moral and religious compass was developed while attending St. Mary’s all girls Catholic high school in the city of Chicago. Nancy, by nature, was an environmentalist. As a new resident of Westlake Village, she engaged the community to help her stop the school board from removing and destroying several century old Oak trees so that a school parking lot could be expanded. She, with the help of Jack, knocked on doors, had petitions signed, attended board meetings and argued before the school board. Her efforts were rewarded. The trees remain today. We will miss Nancy deeply, as she was loved by many. Rest in peace Nancy Bannon.