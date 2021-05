Blenders are one of those small appliances that you don’t think you need until you need one. Granted, they probably don’t get as much use as your air fryer or microwave, but blenders are required on occasion in the kitchen. The problem is that good blender models are usually pretty pricey — too pricey to justify buying if you don’t really need it. It is a happy day for everyone out there with blender envy because we’ve found three of the best kitchen blenders, and you won’t have to remortgage the house to get one. We’ll even help you know what to look for when shopping for your new blender.