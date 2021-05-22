On Tuesday, April 6th, 2021, John William Spilane, loving husband, father of three, grandfather of four, brother, and mentor, lost his battle with cancer at the age of 81. John was born on September 1st, 1939 in Minneapolis, MN to Jack and Lorraine Spilane along with his six siblings. From a young age, John worked closely with his father Jack Spilane at his father’s multiple beauty salons named Jackie Ann’s in North Minneapolis. After graduating from De LaSalle High School, John went on to get a bachelor's degree from St. Thomas University. Following his education, he joined the U.S. Air Force. He returned from his time in the military to continue working and eventually owning his father’s several beauty salon locations, which lead to him being involved in North Minneapolis’ business associations. On May 18th, 1963, John married Margaret Ellen Lowney. Together they raised their three children: John Jr., Colleen, and Kelly. While raising his three children, he also worked as the Austria, Germany, and Switzerland Exchange Officer for the North Star Rotary Youth Exchange. Over the years, John and Margaret had welcomed over 80 children into their home and family, including local kids in need, foster children, and international high school students. He also worked to find host families for 100s of other international students. In addition to his work with the North Star Rotary Youth Exchange, he also served on many local boards including the YMCA North Heritage Club, Rotary International, and S.T.R.I.V.E Rotary District 5960.