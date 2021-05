Sweet treats to beat the heat! With these warmer days we’ve just started to feel, there are some fun and delicious summertime desserts that should be on your radar. Lewis Farms is pairing two favorite summertime flavors into the whoopie pie of your dreams. This lemon and blueberry whoopie pie is so decadent and even more delicious with every bite. The consistency is more like if there were two scones on top of each other because it is more crumbly than a traditional whoopie pie. In the center is a sweet lemon cream cheese frosting and powdered sugar is dusted on the top. Enjoy these whoopie pies by the gorgeous flowers that sit outside Lewis Farms. There is an ample amount of tables and chairs for a quick bite.