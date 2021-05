SOUTHINGTON — A new Fancy Bagels location could open at the end of the month on Buckland Street but shop owners say that’s just the first of several planned expansions. Dominick Gualtieri and Salvatore Belcaro, Fancy Bagels owners, have two additional locations in the works and want to set up a bagel factory in Southington to meet rising retail and wholesale demand. In addition to the Queen Street location, Fancy Bagels also has a Farmington shop where the bagel dough is currently mixed.