newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
New York City, NY

Jennifer Lawrence Steps Out In Crop Top & Leggings In NYC After Freaking Out Over Bennifer Reunion

By Erin Silvia
Hollywood Life
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJennifer Lawrence was spotted running errands in the Big Apple while wearing a casual and comfortable layered outfit and baseball cap. Jennifer Lawrence, 30, appeared relaxed as she got some fresh air during a stroll in New York City on May 21. The actress wore a light blue crop top under an unbuttoned beige long-sleeved top and black leggings when she was photographed running errands, and didn’t seem to pay much attention to cameras. She added a New York Yankees baseball cap and black Converse high-top sneakers to her wardrobe and kept safe in a white face mask.

hollywoodlife.com
View All 3 Commentsarrow_down
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
State
Montana State
New York City, NY
Entertainment
State
Rhode Island State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cameron Diaz
Person
Ben Affleck
Person
Jennifer Lopez
Person
Adele
Person
Emma Stone
Person
Cooke Maroney
Person
Jennifer Lawrence
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Yankees Baseball#Leggings#White Sneakers#The Big Apple#New York Yankees#The Bitch Bible Podcast#Hollywood#Star#High Top Sneakers#Walking#Husband Cooke Maroney#Green#Converse#Running#Errands#Headlines#Baseball Cap
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Celebrities
Related
CelebritiesETOnline.com

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez's Romantic Reunion: Here's Who Made the First Move

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez's romantic reunion was initiated by his advances, a source tells ET. The two took a trip to Montana together over Mother's Day weekend, after he was previously spotted visiting her Los Angeles home on multiple occasions. According to our source, Affleck was the one who began pursuing Lopez again after they remained on friendly terms following their 2004 split.
CelebritiesPopculture

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck: Photos Over the Years

In a major blast from the past, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck were recently spotted together in Montana over Mother's Day weekend. The two reportedly spent a week alone together in Montana at the Yellowstone Club, prompting fans to say that "Bennifer" is back on. Since it has been some time since Lopez and Affleck have taken the red carpet by storm, read on to take a trip down a Bennifer-themed memory lane.
CelebritiesPosted by
The Independent

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck’s ‘intense reunion’ sends ‘Bennifer’ fans into meltdown

The news that Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have been holidaying together has seen a resurgence in the phrase “Bennifer”.In the early 2000s, Lopez and Affleck were one of Hollywood’s most famous couples. They regularly made headlines after a high-profile engagement in 2002 and, during their time together, co-starred in Kevin Smith film Jersey Girl and the critically despised flop Gigli.Their relationship came to an end in January 2004, shortly after postponing their wedding days before it was due to take place.Affleck went on to marry and divorce Jennifer Garner, while Lopez recently announced her separation from fiancé Alex...
CelebritiesPosted by
POPSUGAR

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez Prove Everything From the 2000s Really Does Come Back Around

It seems that one of our favorite ex-celebrity couples might be taking their love of the early-aughts to the next level. That's right, just as low-rise jeans and chunky flip-flops have seemingly come back into style, Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez have started hanging out again. A source told People that the pair have been spending time together since Jennifer's split from fiancé Alex Rodriguez, with Ben even visiting Jennifer at her Los Angeles home on April 30. "They are friends. They have always been friends and they have seen each other through the years," another source told the outlet.
MLBPosted by
E! News

Relive Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's Whirlwind Romance Picture By Picture

Watch: Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck Spotted Vacationing Together. Let's get loud: Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are spending time together again!. That's right, 17 years after the superstar singer and the Oscar winner ended their engagement, Lopez and Affleck enjoyed a weeklong vacation together in Montana. According to an insider, the pair took off for Yellowstone Club on May 2 after appearing separately at the star-studded VAX LIVE concert in Los Angeles.
CelebritiesHollywood Life

Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck’s Rekindled Romance Is ‘Very Real’: He’s ‘The One That Got Away’

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck’s relationship is ‘happening’ and ‘going with the flow’, a source EXCLUSIVELY tells HL. Jennifer Lopez, 51, and Ben Affleck, 48, are giving fans true nostalgia with their latest reported hangouts, and it turns out another romance between them is “happening.” After breaking off their engagement back in 2004, these two are taking a “casual” approach this time around. “Things between Ben and Jennifer are very casual right now, but it’s happening,” a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife.
New York City, NYHollywood Life

Jennifer Lawrence Makes Rare Appearance Shopping In NYC Wearing A Sleek Black Coat

Jennifer Lawrence was spotted enjoying a solo shopping trip in the Big Apple while looking stylish in an all-black ensemble and black patent leather shoes. Jennifer Lawrence, 30, looked comfortable while wearing a flattering outfit during her latest outing in New York City on May 7. The actress was doing a little shopping while showing off a long black coat over a black top, black pants, and black patent leather oxford style shoes with laces. She also wore a black face mask as her long blonde hair hung down over her shoulders.
CelebritiesMarconews.com

Is Bennifer back? Here's a look at Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's relationship

Before Jennifer Lopez was engaged to Alex Rodriguez and before Ben Affleck was married to Jennifer Garner, Lopez and Affleck were a tabloid super couple. Known simply as "Bennifer," Lopez and Affleck took pop culture by storm after they started dating in the early 2000s. The Hollywood power couple – who starred together in 2003's "Gigli" and 2004's "Jersey Girl" – got engaged in November 2002 (remember her pink engagement ring?). But there isn't always a happily ever after, even in Hollywood. Lopez and Affleck ended their engagement in 2004.
CelebritiesVanity Fair

Jennifer Lawrence Is “So Excited” Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez Are Back Together

Jennifer Lawrence is apparently just as thrilled by Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez's rekindled romance as the rest of the world. Towards the end of the latest episode of The Bitch Bible podcast, host Jackie Schimmel and her friend Heather McMahan are discussing getting sponsorships as podcasters while on a girls' trip in Atlanta when Lawrence suddenly interjects, “Breaking fucking news. Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are back together. They are on vacation. They are on vacation with each other right now. Clicking link in bio! They're in Montana.” She enthused, “I'm so excited! I'm so happy for them!” The conversation then moved on to the color of the pop star's old 2002 diamond from Affleck, which Lawrence confirmed was a $1.2 million 6.1-carat, pink diamond ring by Harry Winston.