MARBLEHEAD — Masconomet girls tennis coach Kathy Farnham admittedly had tempered expectations heading into the 2021 spring season, and rightfully so. The Chieftains, along with the rest of the local high school tennis scene, hadn't played a competitive match in nearly two years after the 2020 campaign was wiped away due to COVID. That meant an entire graduating class missed out on their senior year, and a once-freshmen class had yet to play a varsity match.