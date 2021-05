Former RETRIBUTION member Mia Yim (Reckoning) is scheduled to make her WWE SmackDown debut later this week during the WrestleMania Backlash go-home episode. It was originally reported by Ringside News that Yim was backstage for this past Friday’s Throwback SmackDown and was set to make her debut there, but the match never happened. That report stated that Yim’s debut was delayed to another week, as this past week the company dealt with being short-staffed backstage as Bruce Prichard was on vacation and Ed Koskey was also absent. Triple H helped out a lot with the show and Dave Kapoor came from WWE NXT to help out.