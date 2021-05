Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken will travel to Copenhagen, Reykjavik, and Kangerlussuaq from May 16-20. Secretary Blinken will begin his trip in Copenhagen, Kingdom of Denmark, where he will meet with Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen and Foreign Minister Jeppe Kofod to discuss our strong bilateral ties, commitment to combating the climate crisis, and our shared interest in strengthening the transatlantic relationship. The Secretary will meet with leaders and innovators leading the transition to green technologies and working to combat climate change. He will also engage with Foreign Minister Kofod, Faroese Minister of Foreign Affairs and Culture Jenis av Rana, and Greenlandic Minister of Foreign Affairs, Business, and Trade Pele Broberg to discuss strengthening our partnership with the entire Kingdom and our common efforts in the Arctic and High North.