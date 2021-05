Bitcoin investors were strapped into another roller-coaster ride of sudden drops this weekend, as the price dove below $32,000 before recovering somewhat Monday. Leveling around $38,000 in afternoon trading, the most valuable cryptocurrency is still up more than 30 percent for the year. But the most recent sell-off highlights the staggering volatility of the crypto market and the huge losses that investors can suffer in the span of just days or hours. Bitcoin holders have seen their investments slide more than 40 percent since the high of $65,000 set in April.