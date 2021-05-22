Two Geisinger hospitals earn quality score

Ashley Regional Medical Center has announced that it has been awarded five stars in the latest round of Overall Hospital Quality Star Ratings released by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services. According to the press release, Ashley Regional’s Overall Hospital Quality 5-Star Rating puts it among the top 14 percent of all eligible hospitals in the U.S. with respect to patient safety and the overall patient experience. Only 455 of the more than 3,300 hospitals rated received five stars. “Our team works to constantly evaluate and improve the care and experiences we provide our patients and their families,” said Wes Taylor, chief executive officer of Ashley Regional Medical Center. “We are so proud to have received this recognition from CMS and look forward to continuing our efforts to enhance healthcare delivery and advance our mission of Making Communities Healthier.”