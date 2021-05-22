newsbreak-logo
Two Geisinger hospitals earn quality score

Times News
 4 days ago

Geisinger Lewistown and Geisinger Wyoming Valley hospitals earned the highest score for quality from Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, joining an elite group of hospitals across the country with 5-Star ratings for 2021. CMS rated more than 4,500 hospitals from 1 to 5 stars as part of its annual...

