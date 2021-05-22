newsbreak-logo
NCIS: Los Angeles season 12 finale sneak peek: Hetty, Nell reunite!

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTomorrow night the NCIS: Los Angeles season 12 finale is going to be here, and we know that Hetty’s return is a big selling point for the show. Ultimately, we understand why. Linda Hunt is a beloved cast member and has been from the very beginning. Unfortunately, she hasn’t able to be a big part of this season. The virus is a big part of the reason why, as the producers wanted to keep her safe out of an abundance of caution. They wrote in Hetty having some sort of mystery mission, and that is alluded to in the new sneak peek below for this episode!

TV SeriesPosted by
FanSided

NCIS Season 18, Episode 14: How does Phineas return?

NCIS Season 18, Episode 14 saw the return of a familiar face. Fans may remember young Phineas, whose mother was Gibbs’s neighbor and a terrorist after Ziva. He makes his return in this episode when his uncle is out to find him. Plus, Jimmy also uses this episode to figure out what is going on with Nick and Ellie.
TV Seriescartermatt.com

NCIS season 18 episode 15 spoilers: The buildup to the epic finale

Next week on NCIS season 18 episode 15, you’re going to get the penultimate story of the season in “Blown Away.” So what can you expect throughout? Be prepared for something that is bold, dramatic, and also refreshing in a way. In addition to charting a course that could lead into the upcoming finale, this episode also marks the debut of Katrina Law as NCIS Special Agent Jessica Knight. There’s a chance that she could become a series regular next season, so we imagine that she’ll get a proper amount of screen time.
TV & VideosSFGate

'NCIS: Hawaii' at CBS Casts Vanessa Lachey in Lead Role, Adds Yasmine Al-Bustami and Jason Antoon

“NCIS: Hawai’i” has found its series lead in Vanessa Lachey, while also adding both Yasmine Al-Bustami and Jason Antoon to the cast. Lachey will star as Jane Tennant, the first woman SAC of NCIS: Hawai’i. She’s described as being as diplomatic as she is hard-charging. A woman in a male-dominated profession, she’s thrived in a system that’s pushed back every step of the way through equal parts confidence and strategy. But Tennant is more than just a job and a title. She’s a mother raising her kids mostly on her own. Like any parent who loves their career and their family – she’s a master juggler – balancing the duty to both her children and her country.
TV SeriesPosted by
Parade

Get Your Sneak Peek! The Season 7 Good Witch Premiere Is Finally Here

Goodies, Good Witch is back and there’s reason to celebrate! In the season 7 premiere entitled, “The Party,”plans for Abigail (Sarah Power) and Donovan’s (Marc Bendavid) engagement party kicks into high gear due to Donovan’s overly eager mother (Paula Boudreau). The mystery of the purple velvet pouches of soil continue...
Louisiana StateDigital Courier

‘NCIS: LA’s Renée Felice Smith Opens up About Nell’s Decision & Looks Back on Her Favorite Moments

[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for the NCIS: Los Angeles Season 12 finale, “A Tale of Two Igors.”]. NCIS: LA has officially bid adieu to the Wonder Twins, with Eric Beale (Barrett Foa) recruiting Nell Jones (Renée Felice Smith) — filling in as operations manager while Hetty Lange (Linda Hunt) was MIA this season — to co-run the international office of his company with him in Tokyo.
TV SeriesWKYC

'Zoey's Playlist' Finale Sneak Peek: Zoey Has Doubts About Where Things Stand With Max (Exclusive)

As Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist prepares to close out season 2 on Sunday, its titular heroine is facing a real crisis of conscience when it comes to her messy love life and even messier future. After learning that her best friend (and brief fling) Max (Skylar Astin) is preparing to relocate to New York City with his girlfriend Rose (guest star Katie Findlay) for an exciting pop-up restaurant opportunity, Zoey (Jane Levy) has been struggling with where things stand between the her and Max.
TV & Videosasumetech.com

NCIS: Los Angeles’ Renée Felice Smith Celebrates Nell’s 11-Season Evolution and Her ‘Bittersweet’ Goodbye Scene

With her NCIS: Los Angeles run having come to an end, Renée Felice Smith is ready for her next chapter — somewhat literally, being an author as well as an actress. In the CBS drama’s Season 12 finale, Smith’s Nell Jones made the decision to not officially sign on as the “new Hetty”/Operations Manager, but instead join partner Eric Beale on an adventure to Tokyo, to head up his tech venture. But before driving off into the sunset, Nell briefly reunited with long-MIA Hetty herself, in costar Linda Hunt’s first on-set appearance of the season.
TV Seriesdailyresearchplot.com

Is NCIS Season 18 Episode 16 coming on CBS? Release Date, and Plot

NCIS Season 18 Episode 16 Updates: Are you also wondering that is NCIS new tonight on CBS? A bit is confusing, so this might help you. Here we have details about its Release Date, Cast, and Plot. For all the fans of NCIS, we have details about Episode 16 of the show, Here in this article, we have discussed every detail.
TV SeriesPosted by
Outsider.com

‘NCIS: New Orleans’ Show Producers Tease Fans With Details on What Would’ve Happened Next After the Show Finale

With the series finale of NCIS: New Orleans airing last night, the show’s producers hinted at what would have happened if the show continued. After seven seasons and more than 150 episodes, the New Orleans spin-off of NCIS has aired for the final time. However, after NCIS faded to black and the credit began to roll, fans were left wondering what happened to their favorite characters.