NCIS: Los Angeles season 12 finale sneak peek: Hetty, Nell reunite!

Tomorrow night the NCIS: Los Angeles season 12 finale is going to be here, and we know that Hetty’s return is a big selling point for the show. Ultimately, we understand why. Linda Hunt is a beloved cast member and has been from the very beginning. Unfortunately, she hasn’t able to be a big part of this season. The virus is a big part of the reason why, as the producers wanted to keep her safe out of an abundance of caution. They wrote in Hetty having some sort of mystery mission, and that is alluded to in the new sneak peek below for this episode!