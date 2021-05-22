Policemen, their families need priority COVID vaccination
New Delhi [India], May 22 (ANI): During a mid-lockdown review of Covid-19 situation and welfare of frontline warriors and their families where the crime and law and order of the national capital was also reviewed, Delhi Commssioner of Police (CP) SN Shrivastava on Saturday said that police personnel and their families need priority vaccination against COVID-19 because they are at high risk of infection as they have to work as frontline warriors.www.raleighnews.net