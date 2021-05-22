newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

Policemen, their families need priority COVID vaccination

raleighnews.net
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew Delhi [India], May 22 (ANI): During a mid-lockdown review of Covid-19 situation and welfare of frontline warriors and their families where the crime and law and order of the national capital was also reviewed, Delhi Commssioner of Police (CP) SN Shrivastava on Saturday said that police personnel and their families need priority vaccination against COVID-19 because they are at high risk of infection as they have to work as frontline warriors.

www.raleighnews.net
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Health Authorities#Welfare#Crime Prevention#Aged Care#Ani#Acsp#Cp#Cyber Crime Unit Of#The Delhi Police#Cwc#Police Stations#Priority Vaccination#Police Families#Police Personnel#Police Action#Covid Orphans#Vaccine Tourism#Legal Authorities#Essential Medicines#Avail Assistance
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
Country
India
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
Relationshipscbslocal.com

Families Planning For COVID Vaccine Approval For Children

Children ages 12-15 are one step closer to getting a COVID vaccine. The Food and Drug Administration approved Pfizer's shots for that age group. The Centers for Disease Control has to give the final OK, but families are making plans; CBS2's Dave Carlin reports.
Public Healththefederal.com

What India needs for its people, economy: COVID vaccines, in quick time

India, the supplier of vaccines to the world, is now at the bottom of the pecking order. Till April 30 this year, at least every fourth American had been fully vaccinated, as had been every fifth Briton and one in 10 Turks. In India, not even 2% of the population had been fully vaccinated and the vaccination rate remains lower than even that seen in other emerging markets: 6% in Brazil and almost 5% in Russia.
PharmaceuticalsBBC

Covid vaccine rollout to be flexed as needed - Zahawi

Manchester's NHS asks ministers for surge jab go-ahead. Greater Manchester's NHS has asked the government for permission to vaccinate younger people more quickly, the area's mayor Andy Burnham says,. Burnham says they had asked the government "in a spirit of partnership" to "let the NHS move down the age ranges...
Worldkhn.org

Africa Needs More Covid Vaccines, UN Says

And China says it has been sending vaccines to 40 countries there. The status of Europe's vaccination campaign and the buckling Gaza health system are also in the news. The U.N. Security Council called for accelerated availability of coronavirus vaccines for Africa on Wednesday, expressing concern that the continent has received only about 2% of all doses administered globally. The call came in a presidential statement approved by all 15 members at a council meeting on promoting post-pandemic recovery in Africa and addressing the root causes of conflict on the continent. It reiterated the need for “equitable access to quality, safe, efficacious, and affordable COVID-19 diagnostics, therapeutics, medicines and vaccinations to all.” (Lederer, 5/20)
Public HealthPosted by
TheStreet

California Family Physicians Applaud Expansion Of COVID-19 Vaccine To Adolescents

SAN FRANCISCO, May 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Yesterday, California authorized the Pfizer vaccine for kids ages 12-15. The move came after a group of experts from California and other Western states independently reviewed the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's and the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) decision to approve the vaccine for that age group. California youth in that age range can make appointments for the Pfizer vaccine at myturn.ca.gov or through their doctor's office. The California Academy of Family Physicians (CAFP) and its more than 10,000 members welcome this announcement and are eager to assist in vaccination efforts.
Worldwfuv.org

Do People Need To Know Which COVID-19 Vaccine They're...

By — The Philippines' Health Department says it will no longer allow local governments to announce which brand of coronavirus vaccines will be available at inoculation sites. The move comes after hundreds of people this week lined up at a site in Manila when they found out the Pfizer vaccine...
Worldunicefusa.org

The COVID-19 Vaccine Rollout in Laos, Where Everyone Is Like Family

Nurses who’ve held the coronavirus front line continue to take care of their own, immunizing their nation's elders and those most at risk. Somsouk Khounmany, a 53-year-old nurse in the Maternal and Child Health (MCH) Department at the Mittaphab Hospital, took part in a 2-day immunization drive at the hospital for people who are most likely to develop severe symptoms from COVID-19 infection along with frontline health workers.
Kidskentlive.news

'Relatively unlikely' young children will need to be covid vaccinated, says expert

It is 'relatively unlikely' young children will need to be Covid-19 coronavirus vaccinated, one of the UK's leading immunisation experts has said this morning. However, it is still unclear as to whether older children will need to be vaccinated, according to Professor Adam Finn, of the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation.
Public Healthalbuquerqueexpress.com

India in greater need for COVID-19 vaccines: Bhutan

By Naveen KapoorNew Delhi [India], May 22 (ANI): In view of the deadly second wave and surge of COVID-19 cases in India, neighouring Bhutan has said it is not going to pressurise New Delhi for supply of vaccines as it is in greater need. According to Bhutanese media, Prime Minister...
Indiaalbuquerqueexpress.com

Delhi Court allows 6 day custody of wrestler Sushil Kumar

New Delhi [India], May 23 (ANI): A Delhi Court on Sunday granted six days police custody of two-time Olympic medallist wrestler Sushil Kumar, arrested as a prime suspect in connection with murder of 23-year-old wrestler Sagar Dhankhar at Chhatrasal Stadium here. The court said that no one is above law...
Kidstodaysparent.com

The Covid vaccine for kids 12 to 15: What parents need to know

When the Government of Alberta announced that parents could book Covid-19 vaccination appointments for kids aged 12-15 in early May, Kerrianne Kusch didn’t waste a second. She logged on right at 8 a.m. the day registration opened. “I kept refreshing and refreshing my screen,” says the Calgary mom of three boys, whose background is in health care.
Public HealthDartmouth

India’s COVID-19 crisis spurs Dartmouth communities into action

With daily case counts regularly exceeding 400,000, India is struggling to contain an enormous viral outbreak. As India continues to grapple with the world’s most devastating COVID-19 surge since the pandemic began, the College’s Indian community has responded by organizing fundraisers and compiling numerous resources in support of those affected.
Public Healthraleighnews.net

MP govt under-reporting COVID-related deaths: Kamal Nath

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh) [India], May 23 (ANI): Former Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh and Congress leader Kamal Nath accused the state government of under-reporting COVID-related deaths and claimed that over one lakh people had died from the infection in March and April across the state. Speaking to media in Ujjain...
WorldHuman Rights Watch

Cambodia: Urgently Address Covid-19 Outbreak in Prisons

In response to growing Covid-19 outbreaks in Cambodia’s notoriously overcrowded prisons, Amnesty International and Human Rights Watch again call on the Royal Government of Cambodia (RGC) to take urgent action to safeguard the right to health of people in detention, prison officials and the wider community. The authorities should immediately reduce the prison population in line with international human rights standards and World Health Organization guidance, and ensure that all those in detention have equitable access to hygiene supplies, as well as tests, treatment and vaccines for Covid-19 .
WorldUN News Centre

United Nations and Partners in Nepal Launch Emergency Covid-19 Plan and Call for International Solidarity to Bring Life-Saving Aid to Nepal’s Most Vulnerable People and Communities

As Nepal faces breaking point amidst its worst COVID-19 outbreak, the UN and partners today launched the Nepal Covid-19 Response Plan calling for US$ 83.7 million to mobilize an emergency response over the next three months to assist 750,000 of the most vulnerable people affected by the pandemic. After several...