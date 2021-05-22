Policemen, their families need priority COVID vaccination

And China says it has been sending vaccines to 40 countries there. The status of Europe's vaccination campaign and the buckling Gaza health system are also in the news. The U.N. Security Council called for accelerated availability of coronavirus vaccines for Africa on Wednesday, expressing concern that the continent has received only about 2% of all doses administered globally. The call came in a presidential statement approved by all 15 members at a council meeting on promoting post-pandemic recovery in Africa and addressing the root causes of conflict on the continent. It reiterated the need for “equitable access to quality, safe, efficacious, and affordable COVID-19 diagnostics, therapeutics, medicines and vaccinations to all.” (Lederer, 5/20)