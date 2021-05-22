newsbreak-logo
LCCC, York sign nursing agreement

Times News
 4 days ago

Lehigh Carbon Community College and York College of Pennsylvania have entered into a transfer agreement that will benefit students pursuing their degree in nursing. This partnership allows students who have earned their associate degree in nursing from LCCC to transfer seamlessly into York College’s online Registered Nurse to Bachelors of Science in Nursing program. York College offers admission to the online RN to BSN program for all students at LCCC who graduate with a GPA above 2.0 and have their RN license.

