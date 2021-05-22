Myers Park estates top list of priciest local home sales last month

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A pair of Myers Park homes topped the Mecklenburg County residential real estate charts in April, each selling for just shy of $4 million.

A nearly 5,300-square-foot home on the 1100 block of Queens Road West carried the overall highest price tag last month. Built nearly 100 years ago — in 1925 — the Georgian Colonial-style residence sold for $3.965 million in early April.

The home was listed for $4.15 million in March. It had last sold in January 2014 for $2.7 million, according to Mecklenburg County real estate records.

[ ALSO READ: High prices, low inventory mark local housing market a year after COVID-19 lockdowns ]

Coming in close behind that property — and located just 1.3 miles farther down Queens Road West — was a 6,500-square-foot home that sold for $3.925 million in mid-April. That house, built in 1951 on the corner of Queens Road West and Princeton Avenue, hit the market in August at $4.19 million. It had last sold for $2.25 million in July 2015, according to county property records.

The 10 homes featured in CBJ’s April roundup of the most expensive Mecklenburg County residential transactions range in price from $2.295 million to $3.965 million. In addition to the Myers Park and Plaza Midwood neighborhoods, these homes are located in Olde Providence North, Foxcroft, Old Foxcroft and Eastover in Charlotte as well as in Patricks Purchase and The Peninsula in Cornelius.

Check out the full list and photos here.