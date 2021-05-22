newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

Ben Franklin’s investments successful despite COVID-19

Times News
 4 days ago

Ben Franklin Technology Partners and its network of entrepreneurial clients played a significant role in lifting Pennsylvania’s economy and keeping people employed during the pandemic by innovating against COVID-19 and helping the state with its response and recovery efforts, according to the initiative’s 2020 Annual Statewide Impact Report. Even amid...

www.tnonline.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19#Copyrights#Investments#Innovation#Global Health#Logistics#Ben Franklin Clients#Entrepreneurial Clients#Statewide Initiatives#Revenue#Economic Times#Care#Generations#Drive#Medical Supplies#Treatments
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Manufacturing
News Break
Economy
News Break
Jobs
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
Small Businessalbuquerqueexpress.com

Mainvest Reports Positive Small Business Trends, Despite COVID-19

SALEM, MA / ACCESSWIRE / May 20, 2021 / In March 2020, small businesses collectively faced the greatest challenge of a generation. Typically running on thin margins with inflexible and inaccessible financing solutions, some shut down permanently when news of a pandemic-driven shutdown hit; others quickly pivoted to alternative models, and even more took a hiatus. While the public and private sectors tried to quickly rescue struggling Main Street businesses, many efforts tended to be complicated, difficult to access, or too small in scale.
Medical & Biotechlehighvalley.org

Ben Franklin iXchange Celebrates Retired Leader, Innovative Startups

The Ben Franklin Technology Partners of Northeastern Pennsylvania (BFTP/NEP) honored its retiring President & CEO, welcomed its new leader, and celebrated the startups and individuals who have used innovation to achieve success and help fight back against COVID-19. It all happened at the Ben Franklin iXchange 2021, held virtually for...
Public Healthlehighvalley.org

Ben Franklin Technology Partners Supported Thousands of Jobs During Pandemic

Ben Franklin Technology Partners (BFTP) and its network of entrepreneurial clients played a major role in lifting Pennsylvania’s economy and keeping people employed during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a recent report. The statewide Ben Franklin initiative supported 1,697 companies and helped clients create 1,309 jobs while retaining 12,446 more...
AdvocacyWorld Economic Forum

5 ways green investments could power a sustainable COVID-19 recovery

COVID-19 has emphasised the importance of social justice and creating a sustainable environment in diverse communities. There is a growing appetite to address these issues as we recover from the pandemic. Here are five ways governments, corporations and investors could tap the sustainable fixed-income market to foster a post-pandemic rebound.
Public Healthehrintelligence.com

Healthcare CIOs Invest In Health IT, EHR Optimization Post COVID-19

- Healthcare organizations are investing in health IT resources and EHR optimization after a year of COVID-19 financial turbulence, according to the 9th annual Health IT Industry Outlook survey conducted by Stoltenberg Consulting Inc. The survey collected insights from chief information officers (CIOs) or IT directors at a variety of...
Public Healthlwvbae.org

Inequities & Opportunities

The League position on Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion impels us to respond to the social, economic, and racial inequities exposed so glaringly by the COVID pandemic. The Health Care Team is co-sponsoring a virtual caucus entitled Health Care: Inequities and Opportunities on Monday, June 7, from noon to 1 PM in conjunction with the California League Convention. Attendees will receive brief handouts in advance summarizing the LWV Position on Health Care and a glossary of terms currently used in public discussions of health care reform.
Johnson City, TNJohnson City Press

Ballad Health invests $2M in 21 groups promoting community health

Ballad Health is investing $2 million in 21 organizations across Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia to address societal ills like food insecurity and substance abuse, which can have a debilitating impact on kids, families and adults. The health system highlighted those organizations during a virtual press conference on Tuesday. “As...
AgriculturePosted by
Hoptown Chronicle

Family farms struggling with health insurance, child care

The average American farmer is 58 years old, presaging a crisis in agriculture if younger farmers don’t take their place. But only 8% of farmers are under age 35. “The U.S. Department of Agriculture has made concerted efforts to help young and beginning farmers, particularly with access to farmland, credit and marketing skills. But focusing on the technical side of farming misses a fundamental fact about farms: They are inherently social entities, and their success depends upon social infrastructure as much as biophysical or financial infrastructures. Bolstering food systems’ resilience means supporting individuals so they can grow food,” Ohio State University professors Shoshanah Inwood, Andrea Rissing and Florence Becot report for The Conversation, a site for journalism by academic researchers. “Our research indicates that health care and child care are two crucial ingredients for a successful food system.”
Public HealthPosted by
Forbes

A Three-Point Agenda For Marketing Success In The Covid-19 Era

Chief Marketing Officer, Infosys. Sharing how to balance the science of marketing effectiveness with the art of humanizing the brand. The past year, as the health crisis upended businesses, we saw markets struggle and consumers reach for their wallets less in many industries. Many businesses responded by tightening their own belts, and that often included cutting back on marketing spend. In my opinion, the notion that strategic marketing spends are expendable in a downturn is not just flawed but also damaging in the long run. When brands go out of sight and promote themselves less, they also move away from top-of-mind position, which may erode their relevance with customers and makes recovery harder — even when markets improve. Crises like the one we are navigating present organizations with the opportunity to optimize their marketing strategies and spends with a view toward laying a stronger foundation for more effective marketing when businesses gain momentum again.
Collegesnewspressnow.com

MU Engagement Scholars to take their research to the public

From balloon animal medicine to helping couples maintain their relationships to animal evolution, six University of Missouri faculty members over the next year will take their research to the public. The six in the inaugural group of MU Engagement Scholars were named Monday. "Engagement could be in the form of...
EconomyHarvard Health

Harvard Law School Forum on Corporate Governance

Sophie Calder-Wang is assistant professor of real estate at The Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania; Paul A. Gompers is Eugene Holman Professor of Business Administration at Harvard Business School; and Kanyuan Huang is a PhD student in accounting at UCLA. This post is based on their recent paper.
Drinksucsusa.org

Alcohol Industry Funds Government Study

The study’s goal was to provide clarity on whether alcohol was the factor that causes moderate alcohol drinkers to outlive abstainers. A conclusion linking alcohol consumption to longer lifespans would have been a major boost to the industry, particularly if that conclusion came from a seemingly independent study. The 7,800-person...
HealthTechNewsWorld

E-Commerce Tending to Health and Wellness Needs

Pursue lucrative and in-demand roles with Utica College's 100% online cybersecurity degree. You'll choose from four specializations to tailor your degree to your career goals. Study at an institution designated as a National Center of Academic Excellence in Cyber Defense Education (CAE/CDE). Request Information ». Emerging from the pandemic, people...
Franklin County, PAecho-pilot.com

Franklin County COVID-19 vaccine tracker: 26% of people fully vaccinated

Some 26% of people living in Franklin County are fully vaccinated as of May 18, according to data from the Pennsylvania Department of Health. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention considers someone fully vaccinated two weeks after they've been given a single-dose shot (Johnson & Johnson) or a second shot (either Pfizer or Moderna).
Franklin Park, PAPittsburgh Post-Gazette

Franklin Park investment firm partners with a Boston company

Franklin Park-based asset manager Snow Capital will join forces with a Boston wealth management company to handle all of the local firm’s back office operations, as well as its sales and marketing in a 50-50 revenue sharing arrangement. Snow Capital, which has been in business for 30 years and has...
Cheektowaga, NYlancasterbee.com

Students build house despite COVID-19 challenges

For nearly 20 years, public high school BOCES students have built houses behind their school in Cheektowaga. The building trades students at Erie 1 BOCES Harkness Career and Technical Center traditionally hold an annual auction of the home to capstone their senior year, with proceeds funding next year’s senior class project. But COVID-19, with its remote-schooling requirements, made being onsite […]