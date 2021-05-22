Ben Franklin’s investments successful despite COVID-19

The average American farmer is 58 years old, presaging a crisis in agriculture if younger farmers don’t take their place. But only 8% of farmers are under age 35. “The U.S. Department of Agriculture has made concerted efforts to help young and beginning farmers, particularly with access to farmland, credit and marketing skills. But focusing on the technical side of farming misses a fundamental fact about farms: They are inherently social entities, and their success depends upon social infrastructure as much as biophysical or financial infrastructures. Bolstering food systems’ resilience means supporting individuals so they can grow food,” Ohio State University professors Shoshanah Inwood, Andrea Rissing and Florence Becot report for The Conversation, a site for journalism by academic researchers. “Our research indicates that health care and child care are two crucial ingredients for a successful food system.”