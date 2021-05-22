newsbreak-logo
Olivia Rodrigo says lockdown was a 'blessing in disguise' for her career

Cover picture for the articleOlivia Rodrigo thinks becoming a global star amid the coronavirus lockdown was a "blessing in disguise". The 18-year-old singer has become a household name around the world over recent months, and Olivia thinks the pandemic has actually helped her to come to terms with her new-found fame. She explained: "It...

Olivia Rodrigo
TV ShowsAOL Corp

Olivia Rodrigo on ‘SNL’: A Superstar Is Born?

For artists at the “Are they for real?” stage of their career, “Saturday Night Live” is one of the great proving grounds — over the decades we’ve seen Nirvana, Pink and Kendrick Lamar crush it and Ashlee Simpson and Lana Del Rey faceplant in spectacular fashion, to name five top-of-head examples. Without setting too high a standard, it is safe to say that fast-rising 18-year-old singer-actor Olivia Rodrigo, who already has one of the biggest hits of the year with the teen-heartbreak anthem “Drivers License,” knocked her two-song performance out of the park on Saturday night.
CelebritiesWHAS 11

Olivia Rodrigo Takes a Selfie With Her Idol Taylor Swift at the 2021 BRIT Awards

Olivia Rodrigo night was made at the 2021 BRIT Awards. The High School Musical: The Musical: The Series star got the opportunity to meet her idol, Taylor Swift, at the awards ceremony held at The O2 Arena in London, England, on Tuesday. Rodrigo, 18, has been a longtime fan of the "Love Story" singer, and snapped a photo of the two together at the show.
Celebritieszapgossip.com

Olivia Rodrigo: I’m an oversharer

Olivia Rodrigo is an “oversharer”. The 18-year-old singer thinks her approach to songwriting is simply an “extension” of her willingness to be open and honest in her everyday life. She explained: “I’ve always been such an oversharer. “I’ll tell my Uber driver all of my deepest traumas and insecurities, and...
MusicWKYC

Olivia Rodrigo Reflects on Her Whirlwind Year (So Far) and 'HSMTMTS' Season 2 (Exclusive)

Olivia Rodrigo is having the best year. The 18-year-old star of Disney+'s High School Musical: The Musical: The Series captivated the world's attention following the release of her No. 1 smash hit, "Drivers License" (easily 2021's biggest hit so far), and subsequent singles, "Deja Vu" and "Good 4 U." But Rodrigo, who makes her Saturday Night Live debut this weekend and recently met her music idol, Taylor Swift, at the BRIT Awards, is enjoying every milestone achieved the only way she knows how -- one day at a time.
MusicDerrick

Review: Olivia Rodrigo delivers flawless Gen Z pop on her debut album

Whatever you think of Olivia Rodrigo — whatever you could say (or tweet) about the 18-year-old singer-songwriter shaping up to be pop's breakout star of 2021 — trust that Rodrigo has already thought it. She knows she's "obsessive," as she puts it in one song from her wily and affecting...
Musichot1061.com

Call Olivia Rodrigo’s ‘Sour’ Heartbreak Hotline to Get an Early Taste of Her New Album

Olivia Rodrigo is giving fans more of a taste of Sour, her upcoming debut album, through her heartbreak hotline. The 18-year-old pop star aired a promo for her album during a commercial break on Saturday Night Live‘s latest episode on Saturday (May 15), where she made her debut as a musical guest and performed her Billboard Hot 100 No. 1 hit “Drivers License” and new song “Good 4 U.” Styled like a nostalgic commercial with lyrical and aesthetic references to her previously released songs, her Sour promo asks viewers, “Suffer from a broken heart? Do you eat strawberry ice cream at every meal? Do you want to scream real loud? The next time you’re heartbroken, don’t get sweet. Get Sour by Olivia Rodrigo.”
Musicthesaxon.org

Olivia Rodrigo unveils her album SOUR, here are the five tracks to remember

Olivia Rodrigo has just released her very first album SOUR. We listened to it for you and we share with you the five tracks to remember. After several weeks of waiting, it is finally here! Olivia Rodrigo has just unveiled her debut album SOUR, composed of eleven titles. We had already been able to discover three pieces “Driver’s License”, “Already seen” and more recently “Good 4 u”. And if you love these songs, then you’re definitely going to be a fan of the rest. Five titles particularly caught our attention and we invite you to discover them without further delay. We start strong with the first song on the album, “Brutal”. A very rock song which once again proves the versatility of Olivia Rodrigo. We slow down the pace a little with a ballad, “1 step forward, 3 steps back”. Besides, for this song Olivia rodrigo took up the piano curve of the verses of “New Year’s Day” de Taylor Swift.
CelebritiesPosted by
Teen Vogue

Olivia Rodrigo on Her Mom's Reaction to “Drivers License”

Olivia Rodrigo exploded onto the music scene earlier this year with “drivers license,” and she basically hasn’t stopped moving since (hello, welcome to my 89th repeat listen of Sour this weekend). But even though “drivers license” immediately caught the attention of TikTokers everywhere—not to mention Regé-Jean Page and the cast of SNL—the High School Musical star’s debut single didn’t get the same reaction from everyone.
PetsPosted by
Daily Mail

Ruff breakup? Video captures golden retriever howling along to the chorus of Olivia Rodrigo's hit single Driver's License - as her owner says the pup only sings along to THIS song

A golden retriever who can't stop howling to Olivia Rodrigo's heartbreak anthem 'Drivers License' has captured the hearts of millions — convincing many that she must be going through a breakup. Caroline Hill, who is known as @roobytuesdays on TikTok, posed a compilation video of her dog wailing to the...
Makeupfeelingthevibe.com

Olivia Rodrigo Reveals Her Favorite Beauty Products – Full List Inside!

Olivia Rodrigo has been busy lately. Between her Disney Plus show High School Musical: The Series coming out with season 2 on May 14, and her new album, Sour, dropping on May 21, it’s any wonder how she’s had time for herself. She did manage to discuss her beauty routine with VOGUE, including what go-to products she favors for her skin, makeup, and hair. We’ve got all the details below, so keep reading to find out what Olivia uses, and where you can get it for yourself!
MusicPosted by
Primetimer

Olivia Rodrigo won't turn her back on High School Musical: The Musical: The Series, despite her soaring music career

"I'm feeling so grateful because I really did get my start writing songs on High School Musical — I've always been writing songs since I could like literally speak but (show creator) Tim (Federle) was the first person who really gave me my first shot at writing something that had the opportunity to be heard by a ton of people," she says. "I love making art and making music and I'm hopefully going to be doing that for the rest of my life. This year is going to be no exception to that."
Musicfilmdaily.co

Olivia Rodrigo drops her album ‘SOUR’: What’s Twitter’s reaction?

If Taylor Swift calls Olivia Rodrigo her daughter, it is with good reason. Rodrigo seems to have nailed the genre of the heartbreak songs, the songs you listen to when you’re going through a vast miscellany of emotions in the aftermath of either falling in — or out of — love. In the process, she’s added her Gen-Z touch to it & honored Swift’s legacy of heartbreak songs.
MusicStars and Stripes

Olivia Rodrigo's 'Sour' is a breakup album on a jagged little path to greatness

Just two short years ago, Olivia Rodrigo was second lead on the Disney Channel show “Bizaardvark.” She then cycled through a role on the Disney Plus show “High School Musical: The Musical: The Series” on her way to a record deal, and a hit single, “Drivers License,” so big it may dwarf any song released this year.
Celebritiesrockdalenewtoncitizen.com

Olivia Rodrigo gives Taylor Swift a writing credit on her debut album

Olivia Rodrigo really may be Taylor Swift's biggest fan. The "Driver's License" singer has given Swift a writing credit on her debut album, "Sour," for the song "1 Step Forward, 3 Steps Back." Swift and her longtime producer Jack Antonoff are listed because the song is a nod to Swift's lucky number, 13 and was inspired by "New Year's Day" from Swift's 2017 album, "Reputation."