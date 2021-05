Durham, N.C. — Bulls third baseman Wander Franco recorded four hits and right fielder Ryan Boldt bashed a three-run home run, however Jumbo Shrimp right fielder Jesus Sanchez clubbed three hits and drove in two, and relievers Luis Madero and Brett Eibner combined for four and one-third shutout frames in Jacksonville’s 7-4 win over Durham on Sunday evening in front of 3,678 fans.