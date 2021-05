An early goal for the Houston Dynamo provided the foundation for a 2-1 win over the Vancouver Whitecaps on Saturday at BBVA Stadium. The Dynamo got off to an ideal start when Memo Rodriguez scored in the eighth minute. Fafa Picault made a run down the left side of the pitch and sent a cross into the box, which Maxime Crepeau saved. The goalkeeper, however, sent the ball straight back into the box and Rodriguez made a run to the perfect place and wasted no time finishing the chance.