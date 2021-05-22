People’s column

DonnyT’s Big Lie is that the 2020 election was “stolen” from him. Take for example the recent recount in Arizona’s Maricopa County (not mia culpa) of the 2020 presidential election six months after the event. About 2.1 million ballots were involved. According to the Arizona Republic, this was done “to examine unsubstantiated claims that fraud or errors tainted President Biden’s win.” GOP senators hired a private technology company -- Florida-based Cyber Ninjas -- to conduct the audit, reported the Arizona Republic. According to National Public Radio, Doug Logan, the head of Cyber Ninjas believes there was election fraud and “people better get wise fast.” He also wrote a document called “Election Fraud Facts & Details,” which cites debunked conspiracies and unproven allegations as proof of election fraud. “Some of it is based on my own research, but quite a bit is information I got from other people but personally vetted,” Logan wrote.