TV Series

Mary Mouser Addresses Fans Who Think Sam Is the Real Villain

By Nicole Moore
Heavy.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn “Cobra Kai,” Mary Mouser, 25, stars as Daniel LaRusso’s (Ralph Macchio) daughter Samantha. While Daniel was the undisputed protagonist of the “Karate Kid” film franchise, the show examines if the martial artist is actually a hero. Audiences are given his rival Johnny Lawrence’s (William “Billy” Zabka) perspective on certain events, which does not always put the owner of the Miyagi-Do Karate dojo in the best light. Overall, Daniel is a kind-hearted person but makes rash decisions and has difficulty forgiving people for their past transgressions. For this reason, some fans view the father-of-two and those who align with him as antagonistic. This is especially true of Samantha because she also previously mistreated her childhood friend Aisha (Nichole Brown) and made immediate judgments about Tory (Peyton List).

