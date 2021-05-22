newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Huerfano County, CO

Special Weather Statement issued for Trinidad Vicinity, Western Las Animas County Below 7500 Ft by NWS

weather.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-22 12:00:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-22 13:45:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Trinidad Vicinity, Western Las Animas County Below 7500 Ft; Walsenburg Vicinity, Upper Huerfano River Basin Below 7500 Ft SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR NORTHEASTERN HUERFANO...NORTH CENTRAL LAS ANIMAS AND SOUTHEASTERN PUEBLO COUNTIES UNTIL 145 PM MDT At 100 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 8 miles northeast of Walsenburg, or 27 miles east of Spring Burn Scar north of Highway 160, moving north at 50 mph. Nickel size hail and wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph will be possible with this storm. This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of northeastern Huerfano, north central Las Animas and southeastern Pueblo Counties.

alerts.weather.gov
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Las Animas County, CO
County
Huerfano County, CO
City
Trinidad, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Special Weather Statement#River Basin#East River#Animas River#Weather Radar#Storm#Southeastern#Trinidad Vicinity#Walsenburg Vicinity#Northeastern Huerfano#Rural Areas#Doppler Radar#Mdt#Severity#Spring#Western Las Animas County#7500 Ft#Animas
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
NWS
Related
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Southern Sangre De Cristo Mountains Between 7500 and 11000 Ft by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-17 12:00:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-17 17:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Southern Sangre De Cristo Mountains Between 7500 and 11000 Ft; Trinidad Vicinity, Western Las Animas County Below 7500 Ft SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SOUTHWESTERN LAS ANIMAS COUNTY UNTIL 500 PM MDT At 417 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 9 miles northeast of Aguilar to 9 miles west of Raton Pass. Movement was east at 15 mph. Penny size hail and wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible with these storms. Locations impacted include Trinidad, Aguilar, Cokedale, Starkville, Hoehne and Raton Pass. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM MDT for southeastern Colorado.
Huerfano County, COweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Huerfano, Las Animas by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-17 13:46:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-17 16:45:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: This is a life threatening situation. Heavy rainfall will cause extensive and severe flash flooding of creeks...streams...and ditches in the Spring Burn Scar. Severe debris flows can also be anticipated across roads. Roads and driveways may be washed away in places. If you encounter flood waters...climb to safety. Move away from recently burned areas. Life-threatening flooding of creeks, roads and normally dry arroyos is likely. The heavy rains will likely trigger rockslides, mudslides and debris flows in steep terrain, especially in and around these areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Huerfano; Las Animas The National Weather Service in Pueblo has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for The Spring Burn Scar in South Central Huerfano County in southeastern Colorado Western Las Animas County in southeastern Colorado * Until 445 PM MDT. * At 146 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain over the Spring Burn Scar. Up to 1 inch of rain has fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. Excessive rainfall over the burn scar may result in debris flow moving through the Big Branch and Indian Creeks. The debris flow can consist of rock, mud, vegetation and other loose materials. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding in and around the Spring Burn Scar. SOURCE...Doppler radar. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of areas in and around the Spring Burn Scar. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Indian Creek on the southeastern Spring Burn Scar, southern Spring Burn Scar south of Highway 160 in Huerfano county, Cuchara and Cuchara Pass. This includes the following high risk locations Sulphur Springs on Indian Creek and County Road 421 near Indian Creek. This includes the following streams and drainages Cucharas River, North Fork Purgatoire River, South Fork West Indian Creek, and Cucharas Creek. Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are possible in the warned area. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE
Costilla County, COweather.gov

Flash Flood Watch issued for Northern Sangre de Cristo Mountains Between 8500 And 11000 Ft by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-17 12:00:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-18 00:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Flash Flood Watch means that conditions may develop that lead to flash flooding. Flash flooding is a VERY DANGEROUS SITUATION. You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Northern Sangre de Cristo Mountains Between 8500 And 11000 Ft; Northern Sangre de Cristo Mountains above 11000 Ft; Southern Sangre De Cristo Mountains Above 11000 Ft; Southern Sangre De Cristo Mountains Between 7500 and 11000 Ft; Wet Mountains above 10000 Ft; Wet Mountains between 6300 and 10000Ft Heavy rain will be possible over the mountains this afternoon and evening over and near the Spring, Junkins, Decker, and Hayden Pass burn scars .Strong thunderstorms and heavy rainfall are expected over the mountains this afternoon and evening, which poses a flash flood risk over the burn scars. The main concern is the Spring burn scar, but flash flooding over the Junkins, Decker, and Hayden Pass burn scars are possible. The best chance for burn scar flash flooding is during the mid afternoon to evening. FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING The Flash Flood Watch continues for * A portion of southeast Colorado, including the following areas, Northern Sangre de Cristo Mountains, Southern Sangre de Cristo Mountains, and Wet Mountains. * Through this evening * Heavy rain from slow moving thunderstorms will be possible. * Flash flooding will be possible over the burn scars, in particular the Spring burn scar. The ground in burn scar areas is unstable, so debris flows and mudslides could occur in and around the burn scar.
Las Animas County, COweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Las Animas by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-17 15:53:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-17 16:00:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Las Animas THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR SOUTHWESTERN LAS ANIMAS COUNTY WILL EXPIRE AT 400 PM MDT The storms which prompted the warning have weakened below severe limits, and no longer pose an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However small hail and gusty winds are still possible with these thunderstorms. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM MDT for southeastern Colorado.
Huerfano County, COweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Huerfano, Las Animas, Pueblo by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 16:40:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-16 22:00:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Huerfano; Las Animas; Pueblo THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR EAST CENTRAL HUERFANO...NORTH CENTRAL LAS ANIMAS AND SOUTHEASTERN PUEBLO COUNTIES IS CANCELLED The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning has been cancelled. However small hail and gusty winds are still possible with this thunderstorm. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM MDT for southeastern Colorado. Remember, a Severe Thunderstorm Warning still remains in effect portions of Pueblo County farther to the north.
Chaffee County, COweather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Eastern Sawatch Mountains above 11000 Ft by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-10 21:34:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-11 12:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Eastern Sawatch Mountains above 11000 Ft; Northern El Paso County, Monument Ridge, Rampart Range Below 7500 Ft; Northern Sangre de Cristo Mountains Between 8500 And 11000 Ft; Northern Sangre de Cristo Mountains above 11000 Ft; Pikes Peak above 11000 Ft; Teller County, Rampart Range above 7500fT, Pike's Peak Between 7500 And 11000 Ft; Western Mosquito Range, East Lake County Above 11000 Ft; Wet Mountains above 10000 Ft; Wet Mountains between 6300 and 10000Ft WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON MDT TUESDAY * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 6 inches, except 6 to 10 inches above 8000 feet. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. * WHERE...Sawatch, Mosquito, northern Sangre de Cristo, and Wet Mountains, Pikes Peak, Teller and northern El Paso Counties. * WHEN...Until noon MDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute.
Chaffee County, COweather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Northern Sangre de Cristo Mountains Between 8500 And 11000 Ft by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-03 04:07:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-04 00:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Northern Sangre de Cristo Mountains Between 8500 And 11000 Ft; Northwestern Fremont County Above 8500Ft; Southern Sangre De Cristo Mountains Between 7500 and 11000 Ft; Western Chaffee County Between 9000 and 11000 Ft; Western Mosquito Range, East Chaffee County above 9000Ft; Wet Mountains between 6300 and 10000Ft WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT MDT TONIGHT * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to 7 inches...with most of the accumulating snow occuring above 8000 feet. * WHERE...The eastern Sawatch range between 9000 and 11000 feet, the lower elevations of the Sangre De Cristo and Wet mountains and northern Fremont county. * WHEN...Until midnight MDT tonight. * IMPACTS...Travel could difficult across the higher areas due to slushy roads at times and poor visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.
Custer County, COweather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Pikes Peak above 11000 Ft, Wet Mountains above 10000 Ft by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-03 00:00:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-04 00:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Pikes Peak above 11000 Ft; Wet Mountains above 10000 Ft WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT MDT MONDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 6 to 15 inches. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. * WHERE...Wet Mountains Above 10000 Feet and Pikes Peak Above 11000 Feet Counties. * WHEN...Until midnight MDT Monday night. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult.