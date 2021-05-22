newsbreak-logo
Special Weather Statement issued for Colorado Springs Vicinity, Southern El Paso County, Rampart Range Below 7400 Ft by NWS

weather.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-22 12:00:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-22 14:15:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Colorado Springs Vicinity, Southern El Paso County, Rampart Range Below 7400 Ft; Pueblo Vicinity, Pueblo County Below 6300 Feet SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SOUTH CENTRAL EL PASO AND CENTRAL PUEBLO COUNTIES UNTIL 215 PM MDT At 131 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 17 miles south of Blende, or 19 miles south of Pueblo, moving north at 55 mph. Nickel size hail and wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Pueblo, Boone, Salt Creek, Blende, Avondale, Pueblo Depot and Hanover.

alerts.weather.gov
Costilla County, COweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Northern Sangre de Cristo Mountains Between 8500 And 11000 Ft by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-17 13:40:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-17 14:45:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms, and may lead to flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Northern Sangre de Cristo Mountains Between 8500 And 11000 Ft; Southern Sangre De Cristo Mountains Between 7500 and 11000 Ft; Walsenburg Vicinity, Upper Huerfano River Basin Below 7500 Ft; Wet Mountains above 10000 Ft; Wet Mountains between 6300 and 10000Ft SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR CENTRAL HUERFANO COUNTY UNTIL 245 PM MDT At 214 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from La Veta to near Farisita. Movement was southwest at 5 mph. Nickel size hail and wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible with these storms. Locations impacted include Spring Burn Scar south of Highway 160 in Huerfano county, eastern Spring Burn Scar north of Highway 160, La Veta and Farisita.
El Paso County, COweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Pikes Peak above 11000 Ft by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 14:40:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-16 15:45:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Pikes Peak above 11000 Ft; Teller County, Rampart Range above 7500fT, Pike's Peak Between 7500 And 11000 Ft SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR CENTRAL TELLER AND WEST CENTRAL EL PASO COUNTIES UNTIL 345 PM MDT At 317 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Divide, or 18 miles west of Colorado Springs, moving east at 10 mph. Half inch hail and wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Woodland Park, Green Mountain Falls, Divide, Crystola and Chipita Park.
Costilla County, COweather.gov

Flash Flood Watch issued for Northern Sangre de Cristo Mountains Between 8500 And 11000 Ft by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-17 12:00:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-18 00:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Flash Flood Watch means that conditions may develop that lead to flash flooding. Flash flooding is a VERY DANGEROUS SITUATION. You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Northern Sangre de Cristo Mountains Between 8500 And 11000 Ft; Northern Sangre de Cristo Mountains above 11000 Ft; Southern Sangre De Cristo Mountains Above 11000 Ft; Southern Sangre De Cristo Mountains Between 7500 and 11000 Ft; Wet Mountains above 10000 Ft; Wet Mountains between 6300 and 10000Ft Heavy rain will be possible over the mountains this afternoon and evening over and near the Spring, Junkins, Decker, and Hayden Pass burn scars .Strong thunderstorms and heavy rainfall are expected over the mountains this afternoon and evening, which poses a flash flood risk over the burn scars. The main concern is the Spring burn scar, but flash flooding over the Junkins, Decker, and Hayden Pass burn scars are possible. The best chance for burn scar flash flooding is during the mid afternoon to evening. FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM NOON MDT TODAY THROUGH THIS EVENING The National Weather Service in Pueblo has issued a * Flash Flood Watch for a portion of southeast Colorado, including the following areas, Northern Sangre de Cristo Mountains, Southern Sangre de Cristo Mountains, and Wet Mountains. * From noon MDT today through this evening * Heavy rain from slow moving thunderstorms will be possible. * Flash flooding will be possible over the burn scars, in particular the Spring burn scar. The ground in burn scar areas is unstable, so debris flows and mudslides could occur in and around the burn scar.
Huerfano County, COweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Huerfano, Las Animas, Pueblo by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 16:40:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-16 22:00:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Huerfano; Las Animas; Pueblo THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR EAST CENTRAL HUERFANO...NORTH CENTRAL LAS ANIMAS AND SOUTHEASTERN PUEBLO COUNTIES IS CANCELLED The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning has been cancelled. However small hail and gusty winds are still possible with this thunderstorm. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM MDT for southeastern Colorado. Remember, a Severe Thunderstorm Warning still remains in effect portions of Pueblo County farther to the north.
Custer County, COweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Custer, Pueblo by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-17 14:16:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-17 17:15:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: This is a life threatening situation. Heavy rainfall will cause extensive and severe flash flooding of creeks...streams...and ditches in the Junkins Burn Scar. Severe debris flows can also be anticipated across roads. Roads and driveways may be washed away in places. If you encounter flood waters...climb to safety. Move away from recently burned areas. Life-threatening flooding of creeks, roads and normally dry arroyos is likely. The heavy rains will likely trigger rockslides, mudslides and debris flows in steep terrain, especially in and around these areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Custer; Pueblo The National Weather Service in Pueblo has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for The Junkins Burn Scar in Northeastern Custer County in southeastern Colorado West Central Pueblo County in southeastern Colorado * Until 515 PM MDT. * At 216 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain over the Junkins Burn Scar. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. Excessive rainfall over the burn scar may result in debris flow moving through the South Hardscrabble and North Creek. The debris flow can consist of rock, mud, vegetation and other loose materials. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding in and around the Junkins Burn Scar. SOURCE...Doppler radar. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of areas in and around the Junkins Burn Scar. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Eastern Junkins Burn Scar, Wetmore and Beulah. This includes the following high risk locations Hardscrabble Creek near County Road 389, Beulah Water Intake, Forest Road 387 Bridge at South Hardscrabble Creek, Northcreek Road county line to Red Mountain Camp and Northcreek Road from Red Mountain Camp to Beulah. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are possible in the warned area. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE
El Paso County, COweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for El Paso by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 18:21:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-16 18:45:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: El Paso A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 645 PM MDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN EL PASO AND NORTHEASTERN PUEBLO COUNTIES At 620 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 9 miles east of Hanover, or 29 miles northeast of Pueblo, moving west at 10 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of southeastern El Paso and northeastern Pueblo Counties. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH
El Paso County, COweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for El Paso by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-14 15:28:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-14 16:00:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: El Paso The National Weather Service in Pueblo has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for East central El Paso County in east central Colorado * Until 400 PM MDT. * At 327 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Rush, or 34 miles southwest of Limon, moving southeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Rush. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH
El Paso County, COweather.gov

Snow Squall Warning issued for El Paso by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-11 14:39:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-11 15:15:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Extreme Certainty: Likely Target Area: El Paso The National Weather Service in Pueblo has issued a * Snow Squall Warning for Northwestern El Paso County in east central Colorado * Until 315 PM MDT. * At 239 PM MDT, a dangerous snow squall was located near Black Forest, or 16 miles north of Colorado Springs, moving east at 55 mph. HAZARD...Poor visibility in heavy snow. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Dangerous life-threatening travel. * The entire I-25 GAP project is being affected by this snow squall. Locations impacted include Monument, Air Force Academy, Palmer Lake and Gleneagle. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS Consider avoiding or delaying travel until the snow squall passes your location. If you must travel, use extra caution and allow extra time. Rapid changes in visibility and slick road conditions may lead to accidents.