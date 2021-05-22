newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

Nuggets-Blazers playoff preview: Denver needs Michael Porter Jr. to deliver; Portland must play best defense

By Chronicle Reporter
blackchronicle.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Denver Nuggets and Portland Trail Blazers are set to meet in the playoffs for the second time in three seasons. In 2019, the Blazers bested the Nuggets in an extremely exciting seven-game series in the second round that included a quadruple-overtime outcome in Game 3. The winner of that series advanced to the conference finals. This time around, the winner will only advance into the second round. Nonetheless, if this matchup ends up being similar to the one in 2019, we’ll be in for a treat.

blackchronicle.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Carmelo Anthony
Person
Michael Porter Jr.
Person
Jamal Murray
Person
Cj Mccollum
Person
Damian Lillard
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba Defense#End Game#The Denver Nuggets#Portland Trail Blazers#Acl#Western Conference#Espn#Tnt#Nbatv#Nba Draft#Solid Scorers#Tbd#3 Point Range#Major Points#Elite#Shooters#Lackadaisical Defense#April
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NBA
NBA Teams
Denver Nuggets
News Break
Basketball
News Break
Sports
Related
NBAspotoncolorado.com

Denver Nuggets: Assessing Michael Porter Jr's second full season

Michael Porter Jr has almost completed his second full season in the NBA and at 22-years-old, he has established himself as one of the more efficient scorers in the league. Let's dive deeper into his year. At the end of a loss against the Los Angeles Lakers last Monday, Michael...
NBAthednvr.com

Michael Porter Jr. now faces the toughest test yet of his breakout season

It has been a season of tests for Michael Porter Jr. First, he was tasked with molding his offensive game to fit around arguably the best two-man game in the NBA and two elite scoring options in Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray. Porter did that perfectly. Next, he was required to carry a heavier offensive burden after Murray was lost…
NBAFrankfort Times

Blazers beat Nuggets 132-116, secure 6th seed for playoffs

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — After meeting to close out the regular season, the Trail Blazers and the Nuggets will face off in the opening round of the playoffs. Damian Lillard had 22 points and 10 assists and the Blazers beat the Nuggets 132-116 in the regular-season finale Sunday night to secure their eighth straight playoff berth, the longest active streak in the NBA.
NBAnumberfire.com

Michael Porter Jr. (rest) ruled out for Nuggets Thursday versus Timberwolves

Denver Nuggets power forward Michael Porter Jr. (rest) will not play Thursday versus the Minnesota Timberwolves. Porter will get the night off and the Nuggets have also ruled out Monte Morris (injury management). JaMychal Green and Paul Millsap figure to take on most of Porter's minutes Thursday night. The Nuggets could also lean more on Aaron Gordon and get someone younger like Bol Bol involved.
NBAthednvr.com

Grades: Michael Porter Jr. leads Denver Nuggets to win over Charlotte Hornets

The Denver Nuggets just wanted to stay healthy. They were one win away from clinching home court when they tipped off in Charlotte Tuesday night, but the top priority was health — especially considering the lack of incentive to chase down the third seed. Yet the Nuggets won all the same, in large part thanks to Michael Porter Jr.’s 30…
NBAnumberfire.com

JaVale McGee joining Nuggets' lineup Thursday with Michael Porter Jr. resting

Denver Nuggets center JaVale McGee will start on Thursday against the Minnesota Timberwolves. The Nuggets will start McGee and Nikola Jokic together in the frontcourt while Michael Porter Jr. gets a night off. This will be McGee's first start for the Nuggets this season. numberFire’s models project McGee for 16.9...
NBAspotoncolorado.com

Jokic, Porter each score 30 as Nuggets make early lead stand up in win

The Nuggets clinched home-court advantage for the first round of the Western Conference playoffs on Tuesday, cementing a top-four seed behind the scoring of MVP candidate Nikola Jokic and Michael Porter Jr., both of whom had 30 points in the 117-112 win over Charlotte. The Nuggets... ★ FURTHER REFERENCES ★
NBABleacher Report

Kevin Durant on Michael Porter Jr. Comparisons: 'He's His Own Player'

Michael Porter Jr. has drawn comparisons to Kevin Durant dating back to high school. After going head-to-head with Porter on Saturday, Durant was complimentary of third-year forward but does not see a comparison. "Michael Porter is growing into his own player," Durant told reporters. "I hear the comparisons, but he's...
NBAspotoncolorado.com

Nuggets clinch No. 3 seed, will face Blazers in first round

It wasn't the best performance we've seen from the Nuggets this season but the Blazers needed this win more than they did and the Nuggets actually benefited from losing. With Portland winning Sunday night, Denver avoids either playing the Warriors or the Lakers in the first round,...
NBACBS Sports

Blazers look to lock down playoff spot vs. Nuggets

The Portland Trail Blazers aim to clinch a Western Conference playoff spot on Sunday night when they host the Denver Nuggets. The Trail Blazers (41-30) will land a coveted top-six position with a victory or if the Los Angeles Lakers (41-30) lose to the New Orleans Pelicans. Portland holds the...
NBAdailyjournal.net

Nuggets beat Hornets, secure home-court advantage in Round 1

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Denver Nuggets will have home-court advantage for at least one playoff series. The Charlotte Hornets have a chance to play their way into the postseason. Michael Porter Jr. and Nikola Jokic each scored 30 points, and the Nuggets held off the Hornets 117-112 on Tuesday night...