Nuggets-Blazers playoff preview: Denver needs Michael Porter Jr. to deliver; Portland must play best defense

The Denver Nuggets and Portland Trail Blazers are set to meet in the playoffs for the second time in three seasons. In 2019, the Blazers bested the Nuggets in an extremely exciting seven-game series in the second round that included a quadruple-overtime outcome in Game 3. The winner of that series advanced to the conference finals. This time around, the winner will only advance into the second round. Nonetheless, if this matchup ends up being similar to the one in 2019, we’ll be in for a treat.