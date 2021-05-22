Suárez, Simeone celebrate Atlético title with tears, smiles

The Real Madrid faces one of the most exciting summers of the last decade. The directive, with Florentine Perez at the helm, is convinced that the squad needs a change and the elimination before the Chelsea he only reaffirmed his idea. For months they have been working on several signings to renew key positions, but also on exits with which to lighten the salary mass and get liquidity to face large purchases. In total there are ten footballers that Madrid puts on the market and for whom offers will be heard.