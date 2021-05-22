Suárez, Simeone celebrate Atlético title with tears, smiles
MADRID (AP) — Atlético Madrid has survived a dramatic final round to clinch its first Spanish league title since 2014 with a 2-1 come-from-behind win at Valladolid. Luis Suárez scored the winner for Atlético as it outlasted second-place Real Madrid for the title. A wild finish had plenty of twists with the two remaining title contenders playing at the same time. Madrid couldn’t repeat as champion despite rallying to defeat Villarreal 2-1 at home. The results left Atlético two points in front of Madrid at the end of the 38-round season.www.mymotherlode.com