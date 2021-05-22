17-year-old whispered “help” to a 12-year-old girl while he was being raped by a Florida woman who crashed a teen’s party

A 12-year-old boy died under suspicious circumstances in New York which has led to an investigation by the police. He was a fifth-grader at Public School 361 on Newkirk Avenue. Two days before his unfortunate demise, he came home from school and informed his family about being beaten up by some boys at school. He was attacked again the following day for what is believed to have been a dare. The bullies were promised $1 to punch Romy and one boy is said to have hit him on the head.