newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Florida State

17-year-old whispered “help” to a 12-year-old girl while he was being raped by a Florida woman who crashed a teen’s party

Posted by 
Davenport Journal
Davenport Journal
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

A Florida woman is accused of crashing a teenager’s birthday and raping a 17-year-old boy after plying him with alcohol. The party, celebrating the birthday of a 16-year-old, started off at a bowling alley before moving to a house. Meanwhile, she was out drinking with another friend and eventually decided to show up at the teenager’s party. At some point, the friend went to sleep, while the suspect continued staying up with the youngsters and made inappropriate sexual comments. She went as far as calling a 12-year-old girl “a who***.”

davenportjournal.com
Davenport Journal

Davenport Journal

Davenport, IA
3K+
Followers
321
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Davenport Journal is Davenport’s leading source for local news, COVID-19 updates and local events.

 https://davenportjournal.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Child Abuse#Teen#Child Sex Abuse#Child Sexual Abuse#Alcohol Abuse#Suspect#Sex#Authorities#Drinking#Calling#Unlawful Sexual Activity#Bowling#Sleep
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Sex Crimes
News Break
Violent Crimes
Related
Dallas, TXPosted by
Davenport Journal

Camera catches 18-year-old taking 4-year-old from his bed hours before death

A surveillance camera in the bedroom of a 4-year-old boy might help determine his killer. Young Gernon’s body was discovered on Saturday morning on the street near his home in Dallas, Texas. An 18-year-old man has been charged with burglary and kidnapping, but is also suspected of killing the 4-year-old. He may yet be charged with capital murder if certain forensic evidence matches.
Florida Statetelegram.com

Driver in fatal Florida crash settles suit against Holy Cross

The driver of a truck involved in a crash in Florida last January that killed a member of Holy Cross’s crew team has settled his lawsuit with the college, his attorney said Monday. Court records show Holy Cross and fellow defendant in the case, former women’s rowing team coach Patrick...
Florida StatePosted by
Newsweek

Florida Teenager Diani Gomez Found Dead After Going Missing During Run

A 16-year-old girl who had not been seen since going on an early-morning run on Saturday morning has been found dead in Miami. Dayana "Diani" Carolina Gomez's body was found Sunday near a Miami marina and was identified by a family member that evening, Miami police said. The police have not disclosed the nature of injuries found on her body and initially said only that they suspected foul play. By early afternoon on Monday, however, the police had determined that she was killed in a hit-and-run. They said the vehicle involved was a gray or silver car.
Florida Statefox13news.com

Cars fall off same Florida highway ramp for 2nd time in 2 days

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - A driver in South Florida drove her car off a highway entrance ramp -- in the exact same spot where another driver's SUV fell off the road the previous day. WSVN reports the accidents both happened on an Interstate 95 entrance ramp in Fort Lauderdale near...
Florida StatePosted by
NBC2 Fort Myers

Florida gator chases people through Wendy’s parking lot

LEHIGH ACRES, Fla. – A 7-foot alligator was captured while wandering around the parking lot of Lehigh Acres Health & Rehab on Lee Blvd Monday. The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) and the Lehigh Acres Fire Department responded to the scene after reports of the gator chasing people in a nearby bank parking lot, according to FWC.
Davenport, IAPosted by
Davenport Journal

Local resident was arrested for allegedly assaulting four people walking from their residences on the 500 block of West Locust Street

Davenport, IA – According to the statement, his name is Kejuan Tye-Rique Davis and he assaulted four strangers on four separate occasions by grabbing their buttocks. The 18-year-old man reportedly followed each of the victims as they walked from their residences. He asked their names and asked for their social media information.
Violent CrimesPosted by
Davenport Journal

12-year-old boy dies after bullies at school hit his head hard for a $1 dare

A 12-year-old boy died under suspicious circumstances in New York which has led to an investigation by the police. He was a fifth-grader at Public School 361 on Newkirk Avenue. Two days before his unfortunate demise, he came home from school and informed his family about being beaten up by some boys at school. He was attacked again the following day for what is believed to have been a dare. The bullies were promised $1 to punch Romy and one boy is said to have hit him on the head.