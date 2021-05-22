Panthers melt down in Game 4 against Lightning, fall to brink of another first-round exit
Alex Killorn stood in Sergei Bobrovsky’s crease as if it was his own. It might as well have been. He raised his arms to the sky to celebrate the Tampa Bay Lightning’s increasingly insurmountable lead. It was another deflection from right in front of net for another power-play goal to beat the Florida Panthers’ more-maligned-than-ever $70-million goaltender and stretch the Lightning’s lead to three goals early in the second period.www.miamiherald.com