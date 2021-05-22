newsbreak-logo
Heat fall, Panthers need miracle on ice after both lose on rare day for Miami sports | Opinion

Miami Herald
 6 days ago

One game was an unexpected rout. The other game was closer than your next breath. Both results deflated South Florida on the rarest of days in the region’s sports history. The Miami Heat lost Game 1 of their NBA first round playoff series, 109-107, in Milwaukee Saturday, on a Bucks shot with 00.5 left — a half-second —- in overtime.

www.miamiherald.com
