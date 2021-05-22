News from 110 years ago: 05/22/2021

Alcohol bottles, food containers, construction debris, old tires, used syringes: just a few of the types of trash that Shawn Huffman has found near local trails, two-tracks, and seasonal roads. And he’s not the only one finding garbage in the northern Michigan woods: According to Adopt-a-Forest – a Michigan Department of Natural Resources program based in Traverse City – there are 678 known illegal trash dumpsites across the state, including dozens in northern Michigan. Despite efforts at awareness, cleanup, and prevention, though, local environmental advocates and law enforcement officials say eradicating illegal dumping locally might just be impossible – at least without a fresh approach.