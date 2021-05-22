newsbreak-logo
Grand Traverse County, MI

News from 110 years ago: 05/22/2021

By Stephanie Shomin
Traverse City Record-Eagle
 3 days ago

THE GLOBE Department Stores have complete home outfits for your new home, or to redecorate your current one. Four rooms furnished complete will cost you $78.89 with $10 down and $1 a week. Five rooms will run you $124.50 with $15 down and $1 per week. GLOBE STORE also carried...

Best Dates & Locations to Explore Northern Michigan’s Night Sky

From dark sky preserves to notable sky-watching events, find out the tips and tricks to exploring all Northern Michigan’s night sky has to offer. 30-second exposure of the Milky Way and shooting star at Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore. Photo by Thomas Bos. Where to Find Dark Skies in Northern Michigan.
Illegal Dumping In Northern Michigan's Forests Has Become An Epidemic

Alcohol bottles, food containers, construction debris, old tires, used syringes: just a few of the types of trash that Shawn Huffman has found near local trails, two-tracks, and seasonal roads. And he’s not the only one finding garbage in the northern Michigan woods: According to Adopt-a-Forest – a Michigan Department of Natural Resources program based in Traverse City – there are 678 known illegal trash dumpsites across the state, including dozens in northern Michigan. Despite efforts at awareness, cleanup, and prevention, though, local environmental advocates and law enforcement officials say eradicating illegal dumping locally might just be impossible – at least without a fresh approach.