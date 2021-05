As India reels under the distress of coronavirus second wave, the country has been witnessing a massive lack of resources and services. From crematoriums being overcrowded to hospitals running out of beds and medical facilities, India recorded the highest covid deaths of 4,205 on Wednesday. Frontline workers have expressed burnouts and images of their overtired selves often make rounds on social media in heartbreaking captions. In one such recent viral post, an ambulance driver lying exhausted under a tree is drawing netizens attention to the crippling state of the country as covid cases keep rising.