CONCORD — Doctors, infectious disease experts and union representatives rallied in opposition to an amendment this week to a state Senate bill that would prevent various institutions from requiring employees and students be vaccinated against COVID-19. The House Executive Departments and Administration Committee held a public hearing Tuesday for an amendment to SB 155, which would prohibit public and private schools from requiring vaccines unless they’ve been in use for at least 10 years. It would also prevent businesses from making employment-related decisions based on the vaccine status of their employees, though the legislation makes an exemption for health care providers if the “direct threat cannot be eliminated or reduced by reasonable accommodation.”