Richard Karr Motors Brings Major Discounts During Memorial Day Savings Event

Each month, tracks the fastest-selling new and used cars to keep a pulse on what buyers are eager to put in their garages at home. And for the third month in a row, the 2021 Chevrolet Corvette is the one that sells quickest. Keep in mind, there are a lot of factors that influence the fastest-selling new cars, be it demand, a specific vehicle's supply and more. The Corvette, in particular, remains in short supply and takes under 10 days on average to move from dealership to a buyer's driveway.