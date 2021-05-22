newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cars

Richard Karr Motors Brings Major Discounts During Memorial Day Savings Event

By PRWeb
Stamford Advocate
 2 days ago

Waco-area dealership offers savings up to $8,500 on select vehicles. Summer is here and the time to travel is back. Richard Karr Motors is hosting a Memorial Day Savings Event that is bringing a full lineup of savings to Waco shoppers. The dealership is known around Waco for its expansive selection of Buick, GMC and Cadillac vehicles and this month’s savings event is highlighting all of its best sellers.

www.stamfordadvocate.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Buick Enclave#Discounts#Memorial Day#Buick Envision#Luxury Vehicles#Gmc#Hillsboro#Buick Encore#Select Buick Models#Suv Shoppers#Waco Shoppers#Select Vehicles Summer#Saturdays#Encore Gx Models#Waco Area Dealership#Qualifying Customers#Gx#Prweb
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Cadillac
News Break
Cars
Related
CarsMySanAntonio

Earnhardt Hyundai of Avondale Offers Memorial Day Savings and Specials Through May

Peoria and Avondale shoppers can save on new Hyundai models with Memorial Day Sale. Automotive shoppers around Peoria and Avondale who have been waiting for the perfect sign to purchase a new vehicle may find the sign they’ve been searching for at Earnhardt Hyundai of Avondale. Now through May 31 the Avondale Hyundai dealership is offering irresistible savings and incentives on select new Hyundai models in its inventory.
Buying Carsgmauthority.com

Buick Envision Discount Cuts Price By 10 Percent In May 2021

A new Buick Envision discount offers a cash allowance of up to $3,450 for 2021 models during May 2021. Meanwhile, 0 percent APR plus a $750 cash discount is also available for 2021 Envision models. The Tri-Shield brand is also offering 10 percent below MSRP for the crossover model. Notably,...
Buying Carsgmauthority.com

GMC Sierra Discount Takes Up To $6,500 Off During May 2021

A GMC Sierra discount offers up to $6,500 off select 2021 Sierra 1500 models during May 2021. Meanwhile, a purchase allowance of $5,250 is available for select Crew Cab models for current GMC or Buick owners and lessees. In addition, General Motors is offering 0 percent financing for up to...
ShoppingPosted by
InsideHook

Deal: Save Up to $375 During Floyd’s Memorial Day Sale

Detroit-based furniture brand Floyd offers modern, modular home goods with a unique design ethos: friendly, approachable and sustainable furniture that’s built to last. Currently, the brand is hosting its Memorial Day Sale, where you can save up to $375 on a slew of snazzy home offerings, including Floyd’s all-new outdoor collection.
Buying Carsfordauthority.com

Ford Escape Discount Offers Up To $6,000 Cashback In May 2021

A Ford Escape discount offers as much as $6,000 off the price of 2020 models during May 2021. A lesser discount can be combined with interest-free financing, however, this combined incentive is is not offered nationwide, meaning that it’s only available in select markets/regions. What’s more, Ford appears to offer...
Carskbb.com

Car Shopping This Memorial Day? You’ll Need a New Strategy

Memorial Day is one of the biggest car-shopping weekends of the year. Traditionally, automakers roll out big incentives for the weekend, competing with one another to attract buyers by offering flashy cash discounts and long-term interest-free financing. Buyers have their pick of the market, able to go from dealership to dealership negotiating for a great deal.
Buying CarsCNET

The fastest-selling new and used cars last month contain some surprises

Each month, tracks the fastest-selling new and used cars to keep a pulse on what buyers are eager to put in their garages at home. And for the third month in a row, the 2021 Chevrolet Corvette is the one that sells quickest. Keep in mind, there are a lot of factors that influence the fastest-selling new cars, be it demand, a specific vehicle's supply and more. The Corvette, in particular, remains in short supply and takes under 10 days on average to move from dealership to a buyer's driveway.
CarsPosted by
MotorBiscuit

Is Memorial Day a Good Time to Buy a Car?

For the most part, waiting for Memorial Day to get a great deal on a brand-new car, SUV, or truck is a good strategy. This is typically when dealerships publish some of their most aggressive discounts to move inventory before the arrival of new inventory from the next model year. However, following a global pandemic and a massive chip shortage, this year’s holiday will be anything but normal.
ShoppingPosted by
Tom's Guide

Best Lowe's Memorial Day sales 2021

(Image credit: Shutterstock) Lowe's Memorial Day sales are officially here. Now that early Memorial Day sales are in full swing, retailers like Lowe's are offering some top deals for the unofficial start of summer.
Buying Carssportscardigest.com

The 15 Best Sports Cars Under $50K

It’s no secret that sports cars are some of the most popular and sought-after vehicles on the market. But what if you’re on a budget? We’ve compiled a list of the 15 best sports cars under $50K that you can buy today. When it comes to sports cars, a sum...
Travelminicassia.com

MEMORIAL DAY TRAVEL TO TOP 37 MILLION

202,000 Idahoans will take a trip – 60% more than last year, but 13% less than in 2019. Memorial Day travel will be back in a big way this year. AAA predicts that more than 37 million Americans will journey 50 miles or more from home for a holiday getaway, and 202,000 Idahoans will be among them. That’s a 60 percent increase over 2020, but 13 percent less than in 2019.
Carsgmauthority.com

Here’s Why Cadillac Blackwing Sedans Don’t Offer Super Cruise

The General Motors’ Super Cruise semi-autonomous driver assistance system is being offered on an increasing number of vehicles, including the upcoming 2022 Chevy Bolt EUV electric hatchback and the soon-to-be-refreshed 2022 Chevy Silverado and 2022 GMC Sierra. However, it will not be available on other upcoming GM models due to arrive this year – the Cadillac Blackwing ultra-high-performance luxury sedans.
Carstfltruck.com

Report: The GMC Hummer EV Truck Will Be a True Heavy Duty with Curb Weight Over 9,000 Lbs!

A recent report by GM-trucks.com claims that the upcoming 2022 GMC Hummer EV Edition 1 truck will have a curb weight of 9,046 lbs. This is an unofficial vehicle weight for the fully-optioned Edition 1 truck. This includes the biggest and heaviest (approx. 200 kWh) battery, three motors with 1,000 horsepower, e4WD, four-wheel-steering, height-adjustable suspension, active shocks, luxurious interior, and more. If this is confirmed, this puts the new Hummer EV truck smack in the middle of the traditional heavy-duty truck territory.
Retailgmauthority.com

Cadillac Average Transaction Price Was A Record-Setting $58,550 In Q1 2021

The average transaction price of a Cadillac vehicle reached a record high in Q1 2021, while retail sales and dealership profit were also up significantly. According to Automotive News, the average transaction price for Cadillac a product in the first three months of the year was a record-setting $58,550. The automaker’s retail sales also rose by 43 percent year-over-year to 36,200 units – its best first-quarter sales performance since 2014. Dealerships saw a record-high return on those sales, too, at 4.3 percent.
Gas PriceRoanoke Times

2002 Stratosphere Mica Toyota Camry

FUEL EFFICIENT 32 MPG Hwy/23 MPG City! Clean, ONLY 57,646 Miles! Stratosphere Mica exterior and Stone interior, LE trim. PKG 2, AUTO-DIMMING REARVIEW MIRROR, ANTI-LOCK BRAKE SYSTEM, DRIVER & FRONT PASSENGER SEAT-MOUNTED... READ MORE!. KEY FEATURES INCLUDE. Child Safety Locks, Bucket Seats, Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes. OPTION PACKAGES. PKG 2...
CarsPosted by
CarBuzz.com

Chevy's Secret Sports Car Sketch Raises Eyebrows

Chevrolet's long history with sports and muscle cars is something it'll hopefully never abandon. The Chevy Camaro and Corvette are still very much alive, though the former has been experiencing a sales slump for some time now. The new C8 Corvette, however, is a bonafide hit and we're only a few months away from the reveal of the next Z06. But in recent years it seems Chevy's design team has toyed around with the idea of developing yet another two-door, though nothing has come of it yet.