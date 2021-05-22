newsbreak-logo
Letter: Albright is failing conservatives

Cover picture for the articleFor well over one year the taxpayers of Scott County have been subject to the unconstitutional and wrongheaded actions of our governor and his one man rule-by-decree. The business crushing, job killing, education robbing, life-sucking policies of the governor have only been allowed to continue due to the absence of action and leadership from Rep. Tony Albright and many other so-called Republicans. Where is the fight in our representation?

