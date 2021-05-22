Dungeon Master Matthew Mercer Confirms That the End of ‘Critical Role’s’ Second Campaign Draws Near

Netflix's long head start over newly launched streaming services like Peacock and Paramount+ gives it several advantages in the ongoing streaming wars, one of which is the luxury of branching out into multiple genres besides standard-issue prestige drama or high-quality sitcoms. In particular, Netflix has become an interesting home for anime. These days, the platform streams classics like Neon Genesis Evangelion alongside innovative new offerings like LaKeith Stanfield's African samurai show Yasuke. But one of the first original anime series to debut on Netflix back in 2017 was Castlevania, a Gothic vampire story based on Konami's video game franchise of the same name. Each of Castlevania's seasons has been better than the last, and the debut of the fourth and final one this week confirms that this is one of my favorite Netflix originals ever — despite the fact that I've still never even played a Castlevania game.