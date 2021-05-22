newsbreak-logo
Dungeon Master Matthew Mercer Confirms That the End of ‘Critical Role’s’ Second Campaign Draws Near

By Tara McCauley
mxdwn.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePrior to Critical Role’s live Dungeons & Dragons session on Thursday, dungeon master Matthew Mercer (Overwatch, Attack on Titan) took to Twitter to confirm suspicions that the series’ second campaign is “coming to a close rapidly.” Mercer specifically stated that the current arc, “which has pitted the heroic Mighty Nein against their old teammate Mollymauk/Lucien,” will be the campaign’s last, via Comicbook.

television.mxdwn.com
