Buying Cars

Ever-Changing Array of Lease Specials Offered at Local Volkswagen Dealership

By PRWeb
Stamford Advocate
 2 days ago

Elgin Volkswagen provides new offers on a regular basis to sweeten the prospect of leasing a new vehicle. Elgin Volkswagen, a dealership serving the city of Elgin itself along with the entire surrounding region, hosts an ever-changing array of lease specials at its dealership. The specials, which typically involve providing a lower monthly fee for the lease of a new Volkswagen, can all be perused online through the dealership website. Since the offers are always changing, interested customers are encouraged to act fast if they see something they like. Conversely, if none of the current offers catch one’s interest, one can check back periodically to see if anything more enticing has arisen.

#The Dealership#Automobile#Sales#Financing#Incentives#Local Volkswagen#Elgin Volkswagen#Lease Specials#Special Offer#Interested Customers#Vehicles#Selling#Models#Driving#Prweb Visit#Phone#Cutting
Palatine, ILStamford Advocate

Illinois-based Toyota Dealer Offering Leasing Specials throughout Month of May

Arlington Toyota is running leasing specials for a limited time, rebates also available to select parties. Arlington Toyota—the Toyota dealership based in Palatine, Illinois—is currently offering special leasing offers on select new Toyota models. The dealership encourages interested parties to act quickly as these deals are only available for a limited time.
San Juan Capistrano, CAStamford Advocate

Memorial Day Sale at California-based Mazda Dealership Offers Financing, Leasing Specials on Select New Mazda Vehicles

Capistrano Mazda Memorial Day Event financing and leasing specials are available through end of May. Capistrano Mazda—a Mazda dealership located in San Juan Capistrano, California—is currently running its Memorial Day Event throughout the month of May. This event includes both leasing and financing specials on select new 2021 Mazda models. Model eligibility for the leasing and financing differs. The eligible models for each special can be found below. All specials listed herein are valid through June 1.
Buying CarsStamford Advocate

Arizona-based Used Truck Dealership Buying Lifted Trucks and SUVs, Offering New Way to Quickly Research Available Models

MESA, Ariz. (PRWEB) May 15, 2021. Trucks Only Lifted—a Mesa, Arizona-based dealership specializing in used lifted trucks and SUVs—is looking to buy high-quality used vehicles. Interested parties can learn more about the no-commitment buying process below. Recently, the dealership has also started producing research pages for specific models in their inventory, giving potential buyers easy access to information at a single glance.
Woodbridge, VATimes Union

Viginia Volkswagen Dealership Helps Drivers Choose a New Vehicle with Detailed Model Comparisons

Karen Radley Volkswagen compares the 2021 Arteon and 2021 Atlas Cross Sport with their closest competitors. Choosing a new vehicle can be a difficult task, especially for drivers who don’t know where to find the information they need to make an informed decision. Luckily for them, Karen Radley Volkswagen, a new and used car dealership in Woodbridge, VA, has their interests in mind and is now offering detailed model comparisons of some of the most popular vehicles shoppers want to buy. Recent side-by-side comparisons added to the dealership’s website include the 2021 Volkswagen Arteon versus the 2021 Honda Accord and the 2021 Volkswagen Atlas Cross Sport versus the 2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee.
Milwaukee, WIStamford Advocate

Milwaukee-area Mazda Dealership Offering Financing Specials and More on Certified Pre-Owned Mazda Vehicles for Limited Time

Hall Mazda near Milwaukee is running specials on certified pre-owned Mazda vehicles. Hall Mazda—the Mazda dealership in Brookfield, Wisconsin, that serves the Milwaukee area—is currently offering financing specials and other incentives on certified pre-owned Mazda vehicles. Similarly, Hall Mazda is offering discounts on select new parts and auto services. Certified...
Camarillo, CAthecamarilloacorn.com

Tesla to sign long-term lease for former Mini dealership

Camarillo car dealer Steve Thomas is excited that his BMW dealership will soon have a new next-door neighbor that’s generating excitement in the automotive world. He reached a deal with Tesla to move the electric car manufacturer into a building Thomas owns which housed Mini of Camarillo for eight years before closing in 2020. The Tesla dealership, which some call a showroom, will be the first in Ventura County.
EducationStamford Advocate

College graduates can enjoy specials on new VW models at a Pasco County dealership

Volkswagen of New Port Richey offers a Volkswagen College Grad Bonus to qualifying recent or future college graduates. Graduating from college is a notable achievement for any student, whether earning a bachelor’s, master’s or associate’s degree. A Volkswagen dealership near Clearwater, Florida, Volkswagen of New Port Richey, offers a College Graduate Program* for qualifying college graduates to enjoy a $500 Contract Bonus** when they buy or lease a new, unlicensed Volkswagen through Volkswagen Credit.
Buying Carsgmauthority.com

Chevy Suburban Lease Offers SUV For $599 Per Month In May 2021

Chevy Suburban discount offers are sparse during the month of May 2021. That said, a nationwide, special Chevy Suburban lease offer is available for select 2021 Chevrolet Suburban LT models equipped with 4WD and the Signature Package, with payments of $599 per month for 39 months for eligible current lessees of GM or non-GM vehicles.
CarsSioux City Journal

2022 Volkswagen Tiguan’s Elegant New Styling Is Something RAV4 Can’t Offer

Volkswagen is giving its top seller a refreshed look and a sophisticated menu of options. It’s no doubt the 2022 Volkswagen Tiguan compact crossover will land at the top of shopping lists when it debuts its elegant exterior, tech-stuffed interior and two sporty R-Line variants. The German automaker has its...
Businessam-online.com

Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles announce senior role changes

Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles has announced senior role changes with the brand 'poised to begin a new era of electrification and retail focus' with the forthcoming arrival of new models. David Hanna, currently head of aftersales, will assume the role of head of sales operations when the current incumbent, James Douglas,...
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

Volkswagen receives 7.5 billion euro offer for Lamborghini -Autocar

(Reuters) -Volkswagen has received a 7.5 billion euro offer ($9.2 billion) for Lamborghini, Autocar reported on Tuesday, though VW’s Audi said the supercar brand was not for sale. The non-binding offer sets out terms for the purchase of Automobili Lamborghini by Switzerland's Quantum Group AG, which has formed a consortium...
Businessmonitordaily.com

RCAP Leasing to Offer Financing for Kontrol Technologies’ BioCloud

Kontrol Technologies, a smart energy technology provider, selected RCAP Leasing, a Canadian financing company, to offer lease finance options to customers of its BioCloud product. “Providing our customers with access to a finance solution that is simple, easy to administer and transparent are all important features for those who would...
Financial ReportsABQJournal

Array: Tax credit changes, business costs drove Q1 revenue dive

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Array Technologies Inc. reported a 44% decline in revenue in first-quarter 2021 compared to the same period last year, largely reflecting a change in federal solar tax credits, plus skyrocketing prices for steel and shipping expenses. The Albuquerque-based company, which went public on Nasdaq in October, manufactures...
Economygmauthority.com

GM Financial Offers Lease Extensions To Its Customers

General Motors’ captive financing arm, GM Financial, is providing lease extensions to customers. GM Financial has offered lease extensions for a while now, with the COVID-19 pandemic prompting new month-to-month extensions, allowing customers to keep their vehicle during quarantine. Now, GM Financial continues to offer lease extensions as the ongoing semiconductor chip shortage impacts available vehicle inventory and customers wait for their new GM vehicle order to arrive at the dealership.
Fairfield County, CTStamford Advocate

Mercedes-Benz of Kansas City highlights May lease specials on new 2021 luxury SUVs

The limited-time offers make it easier for Kansas City customers to afford a new Mercedes-Benz. Summer is arguably the best season for driving enthusiasts, and the team at Mercedes-Benz of Kansas City is here to make getting behind the wheel of a high-end new car before the season starts. Guests can take advantage of special lease offers on select Mercedes-Benz luxury SUVs from now through the end of May.