Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC Sells 2,825 Shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)
Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 8.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 31,375 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,825 shares during the quarter. The Blackstone Group comprises about 1.9% of Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $2,338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.www.modernreaders.com