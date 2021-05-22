Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Shares Acquired by Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Jamf from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Jamf from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Jamf from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Jamf in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $44.42.