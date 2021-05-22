Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Shares Acquired by Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc.
Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,480 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,310 shares during the period. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc.’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $9,999,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.www.modernreaders.com